Celtics pull away to beat Pistons in Detroit

That has changed of late, with Pritchard seizing the backup point guard role and sinking open 3-pointers, making him even more useful. On Saturday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena, with his teammates struggling offensively, Pritchard sparked a fourth-quarter run with key buckets, including a pivotal three with 3:52 left as the Celtics went on to beat the pesky Pistons, 113-104.

It’s been a difficult second season for Pritchard, who lost his role and some minutes this season under new coach Ime Udoka. And when Pritchard did play, he wasn’t productive.

DETROIT — When the Celtics traded Dennis Schröder to the Rockets earlier this month, it left a hole at backup point guard and an opportunity for Payton Pritchard.

Pritchard finished with 19 points, his most since Dec. 27, in 27 minutes to help the Celtics to their 11th win in 12 games.

The Pistons led, 88-85, with 8:05 left before Pritchard tied the game with a 3-pointer, sparking a 15-2 game-deciding run. The Celtics avenged their Feb. 16 loss to the Pistons in Boston, their lone blemish since Jan. 28.



Jaylen Brown scored 27 for the Celtics and Jayson Tatum added 26, but they were a combined 18 for 45 from the floor, and Boston’s offense was sluggish until the final eight minutes.

Rookie Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 25 points, despite foul trouble. Cory Joseph added 15, but the Pistons melted down the stretch.

The third quarter again was troublesome for the Celtics, whose offense was stagnant, and they fouled too often, putting the Pistons in the bonus with 7:33 left in the period. Cunningham, despite being saddled with four fouls, attacked the defense at will and made short jumpers.

He sparked a 6-0 run to give the Pistons an 82-76 lead, their biggest of the game.

The second quarter was laborious because of three official reviews. Pistons swingman Hamidou Diallo was attempting to sprint back on defense and used second-year official Suyash Mehta to balance himself, using his arm to push Mehta away to keep his balance. Mehta immediately called a technical foul on Diallo.

After review, Diallo was ejected, robbing the Pistons of a key bench scorer. Minutes later, Marcus Smart got into a scrap with rugged Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart. Smart was called for a loose-ball foul but was angry when Stewart appeared to pull him to the floor. Stewart, who was suspended earlier this season for an infamous altercation with LeBron James, where he chased James around the floor, walked away from Smart’s pursuit.

The Celtics were on a 7-0 run after that scrap, taking a 55-49 lead, their biggest of the first half. Stewart responded with a putback, and Celtics nemesis Saddiq Bay swished a 3-pointer to bring the Pistons to within 56-54 at the half.

Tatum led Boston with 17 points in the half and Brown added 9 but on 3-for-11 shooting. The Celtics shot only 42.9 percent in the first half with Smart, Brown, and Derrick White going a combined 6 of 21.

The Pistons proved early they would not be pushovers, coming off their first two-game winning streak of the season, which started with the victory at Boston. Behind Cunningham, the Pistons jumped out to a 12-6 lead, prompting Udoka to call a timeout four minutes in.

Boston responded behind Tatum, who scored 8 straight points, as the Celtics tied the game at 18.

The Pistons responded with the next 6 points, but the Celtics’ pristine ball movement created easy baskets, and they ended the quarter on a 12-2 run for a 30-26 lead. Smart and White drained 3-pointers in the final 36 seconds to give Boston the edge.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist.