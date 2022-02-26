Essex Tech boys’ hockey nets state vocational title on a late strike by Riley Sobezenski

Riley Sobezenski lit the lamp on a shot from the point with 5:21 remaining in regulation to propel the the Essex Tech boys’ hockey team to a 4-3 victory for the state vocational title Saturday night at Walter Brown Arena, denying Southeastern/B-P its fifth straight championship.

David Egan scored twice for Essex Tech (15-3-3), including a strike 43 seconds into the game. Ben Prentiss also scored for the Hawks, who take on Bedford in the first round of the MIAA Division 3 Tournament on Thursday.

Nolan Sturdevant (two goals) and Thomas Mondeau (goal) provided the offense for Southeastern/B-P (13-8), which had won the previous four state vocational championships from 2017-20, and Ryan LeBaron made 22 saves. Southeastern/B-P takes on Danvers in the first round of the D3 tourney.