Essex Tech boys’ hockey nets state vocational title on a late strike by Riley Sobezenski

Riley Sobezenski lit the lamp on a shot from the point with 5:21 remaining in regulation to propel the the Essex Tech boys’ hockey team to a 4-3 victory for the state vocational title Saturday night at Walter Brown Arena, denying Southeastern/B-P its fifth straight championship.
David Egan scored twice for Essex Tech (15-3-3), including a strike 43 seconds into the game. Ben Prentiss also scored for the Hawks, who take on Bedford in the first round of the MIAA Division 3 Tournament on Thursday.
Nolan Sturdevant (two goals) and Thomas Mondeau (goal) provided the offense for Southeastern/B-P (13-8), which had won the previous four state vocational championships from 2017-20, and Ryan LeBaron made 22 saves. Southeastern/B-P takes on Danvers in the first round of the D3 tourney.
Advertisement
St. Sebastian’s 7, Thayer 3 — Senior Mikey Callow tallied a hat trick for the host Arrows (16-5-1) in Independent School League action at Henry T. Lane Rink in Needham.
Boys’ basketball
Groton 63, St. Mark’s 60 — Senior captain Rami Hahami (18 points) finished his prep career with 1,030 points in leading visiting Groton (3-13) to the Independent School League win.
St. Sebastian’s 78, St. Paul’s 64 — Junior Trevor Mullin scored 24 points in the nonleague victory for the host Arrows (22-2).
Girls’ hockey
Nobles 4, Milton Academy 0 — Emmy O’Leary had a hat trick and Olivia Maffeo netted a goal for visiting Nobles (24-0-3) in the Independent School League tilt.
Colin Bannen can be reached at colin.bannen@globe.com.