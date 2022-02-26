I never met Robin Herman — and she changed my world

With a Princeton degree and experience at the college newspaper at her back, Herman had the journalistic parts down cold: “Accuracy, attribution, be prepared, be complete, have tough skin, ask hard questions.” But that was never going to be enough for a woman venturing into a man’s world, so Herman added a separate section, reserved for those times the job sent her on the road.

Robin Herman took a red marker to her reporter’s notebook, filling two pages with advice to herself, a personal guide as to how best cover the beat she’d been assigned by the New York Times. Written neatly yet with just enough flair to hint at the wit and humor tucked inside her personality, the words revealed the wisdom of someone much older than her 23 years.

“Discretion, do nothing to give food for gossip, dress well all the time, be pleasant, polite.”

Because Herman knew: “If [the] article is accurate” — underlined twice — “[the] task of having a tough skin toward enraged letters becomes easier.”

What could Herman possibly be covering that would draw such enragement? Politics? Government corruption? Insurance fraud?

Nope.

Sports. Specifically, the NHL’s New York Islanders. At the time, in the early 1970s, that was a job women weren’t doing. Even more, it was a job many believed women shouldn’t be doing.

Herman knew better, and, in devoting herself to doing that job as best as she could, in fighting for the right to cover those Islanders the same way her male colleagues from other newspapers did, in demanding not preferential treatment but fair treatment, she broke the gender barrier to locker room access. She paved the way for every reporter to follow, a pioneer in every sense of the word.

Robin Herman died on Feb. 1 at the age of 70. Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

Herman recently lost a battle with ovarian cancer, gone too soon at the age of 70. Yet destined to live forever, most importantly through the family she leaves behind, but so too in the words of every female sportswriter to do the job since she did, in those of us who have walked through those locker room doors with ease, who have used those heated postgame interviews or languid afternoon post-practice chats to inform our stories and enlighten our readers. In the most literal sense, she opened the doors for others.

Without her knowing me or me knowing her, she changed my world.

It was Robin’s husband, Paul Horvitz, who shared those notebook pages, discovered as he began the emotional yet cathartic task of going through her things. He’d never seen them before, having met and married Robin in the years after she covered hockey, after the five-plus years of fighting daily battles to gain access, cover games, read angry letters, and meet deadlines had taken enough of a toll to push her to the metro desk, the next in the many, many stops that would mark a brilliant professional life. She traveled the world, covered important and extensive health issues, and eventually, was lured to Boston to be the assistant dean at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

From those days to her last, when she passed away at home in Waltham, Paul mostly watched his wife with a sense of awe and admiration. He asked all the questions and heard all the stories about the challenge of those early days, appreciating, like I do now, how much she kept her eye on the ball, keeping the discussion not on lurid details of potentially seeing players in various states of undress or on sympathetic stories of how she was pranked, ignored, and generally harassed (and not just by players, but by fellow reporters, coaches, managers, front office personnel, owners, and readers), but on that overriding issue of fairness, of answering the same old question with the same consistent answer.

Why are you here? For the same reason you are. To do my job.

“That was always front and center,” Horvitz said over the telephone on Thursday. “She got great support from her employer the New York Times, yet I know there were moments of great discouragement over a long period of time. It took a lot out of her. She recognized the sort of strange celebrity that she had become, but, through all the funny headlines and jokes from the players and so on, she really was proud that she had paved the way.

“In the early years, she was happy to escape it. She knew that this would be part of her legacy, but it was not the whole Robin Herman by any stretch. She was only a sportswriter for five or six years. However, as the years went by, I think she really did recognize that other women who wanted to get into sports writing were allowed to do so in a more sane environment because of her steps.”

Having broken down barriers in parallel to Robin Herman, Melissa Ludtke only got to know her in recent years. Dave Pickoff

That recognition is something Melissa Ludtke knows well. A fellow Boston-area resident, Ludtke was breaking the same barriers as Herman back in the day, the successful plaintiff in Sports Illustrated’s 1978 suit to gain access to the Yankees’ locker room. Ludtke and Herman didn’t cross paths on the sports writing trail but later became close friends, both working at Harvard (Ludtke at the Nieman Foundation). From the first shared coffee at Ludtke’s favored Porter Square Books, they shared laughs, memories, and tales of adventure, good and bad. Ludtke only recently finished a manuscript about her own experience, what she now calls “reclaiming our stories.”

“To tell the story from the perspective of the woman who is the actor in it,” Ludtke said. “It was never told that way . . . In my case I’ve just finished writing this story, trying to figure out how to tell a story from long ago, and I’ve to come to understand that telling it through the lens of the court case, that’s what was never told.

“No daily reporter showed up in the courtroom. No one showed up to cover the hearing in this case. [Baseball commissioner] Bowie Kuhn won my case in the court of public opinion because I wasn’t telling the story, it was being told by baseball and by the sportswriters.

“Bowie Kuhn might have won in the court of public opinion, but we won in the court of law and that’s what mattered. Sportswriters writing their stories were worried about the way it would change the game, they thought for the worse, and it was all from that perspective. To reclaim the story means to totally shift the perspective. Who’s the story? It’s Robin’s story. Certainly I write extensively about Robin in my book.”

Gone too soon. But here forever, found in the pages of history.

“Her loss seems really profound to me at this point,” Ludtke said. “I’m just at the end of my own reclaiming of that history. It feels as though the death is sort of very final, like putting a period at the end of a sentence. It’s as though her leaving us is the first of this group of women who were identified as pioneering sportswriters, feels as though we’re pushing toward a time our generation is going to be exiting stage right. It’s important we have a chance to leave something behind, that we tell our story as told by us.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist.