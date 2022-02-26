Jake DeBrusk making quick work of his opportunity on the Bruins’ top scoring line

As long as he keeps moving his feet. The key three points of hockey: 1. Skate; 2. Skate. 3. Don’t forget points 1 and 2.

Until further notice, or a trade to be named prior to the league’s March 21 deadline, it appears the 25-year-old DeBrusk will get to live in the penthouse of the Bruins offensive attack.

SAN JOSE — Jake DeBrusk , bags packed and ready to go if GM Don Sweeney can find a trade partner, again was on the first line here Saturday night with top shelf linemates Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand .

“He was first on pucks a lot, creating turnover for those guys,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, reviewing DeBrusk’s play in Thursday’s 3-2 OT win in Seattle, where DeBrusk potted two goals, including the OT winner. “There were some situations that I really liked about Jake’s game — where he contributed the most was probably getting on top of [the opposition], turning pucks over, so they can get going into their cycle game.”

That’s not a news to DeBrusk’s ears. He is among the club’s fastest point-to-point skaters. When motivated and on the attack, with legs moving and nose sniffing pucks, he can be both a difference maker and game changer.

“That’s something we’ve always preached with Jake,” added Cassidy. “He does have the ability. He’s got a good stick. He’s a smart player. And when his legs are going, he can outskate anybody. So that’s a part of his game he can do well.”

Marchand at left wing, opposite DeBrusk, creates many of his chances with that very same tenacious style of play. DeBrusk scored twice on four shots in Seattle. Marchand, his first night back from a six-game suspension, peppered Kraken tender Phillip Grubauer with seven shots.

“Marsh does it very well,” said Cassidy. “Now you’ve got two guys on the line that really put some pressure on their D.”

On the surface, agreed Cassidy, it would be hard to envision anyone failing on a trio that included Bergeron and Marchand as linemates.

“How can you not excel with two players of their caliber, right?” he said. “But you still have to mesh with them, you still have to read off their plays, and you still have to play to their standard every night. If you are focused and have the ability to keep up with them, in terms of the hockey IQ and the legs, it would be hard [to fail].

“And I think any player would want to be in that situation where they could excel and hopefully Jake is taking it that way.”

Reinforcements summoned

With Curtis Lazar sidelined with an upper body injury sustained in Seattle, rooke Jesper Frödén subbed in as fourth-line right winger with Tomas Nosek and center and Nick Foligno on left side.

The feisty Frödén, undrafted in his days playing junior in Sweden, signed as a free agent last summer and has put up strong numbers with the WannaB’s (12-15—27 in 37 games).

“I know he plays more of an offensive role in Providence,” acknowledged Cassidy. “Let’s put him in there for now and see how it works out and give that line a guy who’s a little more creative that what they’re used to.”

The dogged Lazar, more straight line in his approach, sustained an injury in Seattle not related to the elbow injury that sidelined him earlier this season.

Frödén entered with only one game on his NHL resume, debuting with the Bruins in their 3-1 loss Dec. 16 on Long Island, on the eve of COVID-19 shutting down the club’s play until Jan. 1.

‘It wasn’t a very good opportunity to kind of rate his game,” noted Cassidy, “simply because it was one of those games where we weren’t sharp and the team was fatigued.”

On a roll

A win here would have left the Bruins with a 31-17-4 record, marking a season high of 10 more wins than losses — last achieved with a Jan. 22 win over Winnipeg that lifted them to 24-12-2. The Capitals, the other wild card team in the East, have only two more wins than losses (28-17-9). A win here also stood to move the Bruins into the No. 1 wild card spot, a point ahead of the Capitals . . . Stoned on five chances on the power play in Seattle, the Bruins were a paltry 1-for-19 on the advantage in the seven games prior to facing the Sharks . . . Jeremy Swayman’s lone regulation loss in his five decisions entering the game here came in the Feb. 8 loss to the Penguins, the night Marchand ended up suspended for the two jabs he took at Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry . . . The Bruins were on a charter to LA immediately after the game here and face the Kings there Monday night, followed by a visit to the Ducks Tuesday night at the Honda Center.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.