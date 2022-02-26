fb-pixel Skip to main content
Kristin Della Rovere scores at 12 seconds of overtime to send Harvard women past Princeton

From staff and wire reportsUpdated February 26, 2022, 19 minutes ago
Harvard's Kristin Della Rovere, here carrying the puck during at the Beanpot, scored the winner in OT against Princeton Saturday.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Kristin Della Rovere scored 12 seconds into overtime to lift the sixth-ranked Harvard women’s hockey team over Princeton, 2-1, Saturday at Bright-Landry Hockey Center to even their best-of-three ECAC quarterfinal series at one game apiece. Shannon Hollands also scored for the Crimson (22-8-1, 17-5-1 ECAC) and Lindsay Reed made 24 saves. Grace Kuipers scored for the Tigers (12-16-5, 9-17-3).

UConn 3, BU 1 ― Senior forward Morgan Wabick posted a goal and an assist to lead UConn to a 3-1 victory over Boston University (12-15-6) at Freitas Ice Forum in Storrs, Conn., to advance to the Hockey East semifinals. Viki Harkness also had a goal and an assist for UConn (23-8-4). Courtney Correia opened the scoring for BU 43 seconds into the game.

Vermont 4, Providence 1 ― Senior forward Theresa Schafzahl had two goals and an assist as the Catamounts (22-10-3) advanced to the Hockey East semifinals with a victory over Providence (16-14-6).



