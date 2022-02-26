Kristin Della Rovere scores at 12 seconds of overtime to send Harvard women past Princeton

Kristin Della Rovere scored 12 seconds into overtime to lift the sixth-ranked Harvard women’s hockey team over Princeton, 2-1, Saturday at Bright-Landry Hockey Center to even their best-of-three ECAC quarterfinal series at one game apiece. Shannon Hollands also scored for the Crimson (22-8-1, 17-5-1 ECAC) and Lindsay Reed made 24 saves. Grace Kuipers scored for the Tigers (12-16-5, 9-17-3).

UConn 3, BU 1 ― Senior forward Morgan Wabick posted a goal and an assist to lead UConn to a 3-1 victory over Boston University (12-15-6) at Freitas Ice Forum in Storrs, Conn., to advance to the Hockey East semifinals. Viki Harkness also had a goal and an assist for UConn (23-8-4). Courtney Correia opened the scoring for BU 43 seconds into the game.