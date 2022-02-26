Masconomet, Franklin are beaming after capturing girls’ gymnastics sectional championships

Masconomet’s dynamic duo of Bella Misiura and Meri Brandt led the way, finishing first and second, respectively, in the all-around standings. Their balance beam rotation was especially impressive, and it opened up Masconomet’s lead over Wilmington/Bedford. Misiura gave an incredible performance, with a split leap-switch leap combination, a back handspring-layout step-out, and a side somersault. She earned the highest score of the afternoon, a 9.75.

Missing talented freshman Fallon Eberhardt because of injury, the top seed nonetheless prevailed, winning the North championship with a score of 147.25 at Algonquin Regional. The upstart Wilmington/Bedford co-op finished second with a score of 145.075.

NORTHBOROUGH — Masconomet was down an important part of its lineup Saturday, but it didn’t faze the defending North girls’ gymnastics champion.

Advertisement

Masconomet’s Bella Misiura is congratulated by her teammates after finishing her bars routine. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

As usual, Masconomet dazzled on floor exercise, with Misiura and Brandt going back-to-back to close out the meet. Brandt’s 9.725 was the sectional’s top floor exercise score.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“They had amazing meets, both of them,” Masconomet coach Alicia Gomes Miffitt said. “They were solid competitors. When things didn’t go right ahead of them, they still put on their game face and did their job.”

Wilmington/Bedford wasn’t even slated to compete this season, eying a 2022-23 start, but forged ahead to get experience. Thanks to the skills of Emily Provost, who finished fifth in the all-around with a 37.3, that experience will now feature an appearance in next week’s state championships.

“It is a fairy tale,” coach Kristen Hannon said. “We couldn’t have asked them to do any more than what they did today. We are so happy that the team was started this year.”

Emily Provost and Wilmington/Bedford were flying high in finishing second in their first varsity season. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

With a powerful lineup, Reading (143.275) took third despite a few bobbles. Sophia Isbell scored 9.7 on her stellar Yurchenko vault for the Rockets.

Burlington earned the final spot in next week’s state meet with a 142.7. Sophomore Ava Schenck Davis closed out the Red Devils’ day on floor exercise, and her spot-on tumbling earned a 9.525.

Advertisement

In the morning South sectional, Franklin squeaked out a win over Framingham, 145.175 to 143.95, to capture its first sectional title. Senior Emma White ruled the day for the Panthers, finishing first on all four apparatus, including a 9.775 on a clean balance beam routine and a 9.575 on her floor exercise, which closed out the meet. She won the all-around with a 38.6.

Olivia Lane’s all-around 37.65 lifted fourth-seeded Framingham to second place overall, bettering the Flyers’ average team score of the season by six-tenths of a point.

Longtime powerhouse Bridgewater-Raynham/West Bridgewater is headed back to the state championship meet for the sixth straight time after finishing third with a 140.1. Katie Russo was key, earning third in the all-around with a 37.35. The co-op of Groton-Dunstable, Littleton, North Middlesex and Concord-Carlisle earned fourth with a 139.375.

It was all hugs for Emma White from her victorious Franklin teammates after her performance on the beam. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Bridgewater-Ranyham/West Bridgewater coach Stephen Cudworth (bottom right) spots for Cecilia Meoli during her performance on the bars. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

MIAA North Championship

at Algonquin

Team results — 1. Masconomet, 147.25; 2. Wilmington, 145.075; 3. Reading, 143.275; 4. Burlington, 142.700; 5. Andover, 138.675; 6. Central Catholic, 138.435; 7. Westford, 137.725; 8. Winthrop, 135.225; 9. Newton South, 134.900; 10. Agawam, 134.150.

MIAA South Championship

at Algonquin

Team results — 1. Franklin, 145.175; 2. Framingham, 143.960; 3. Bridgewater-Raynham, 140.100; 4. Groton-Dunstable, 139.375; 5. Medfield, 139.350; 6. Oliver Ames, 139.025; 7. Norton, 135.875; 8. Medway, 135.800; 9. Attleboro, 135.300; 10. Barnstable, 134.175.