Michigan State men’s basketball upsets No. 4 Purdue, Tom Izzo ties Bobby Knight in Big Ten record book

Xander Rice had 19 points (making 11 of 13 free throws) to lead five Bucknell players in double figures in an 89-78 win over Boston University at Lewisburg, Pa., in the regular-season finale for both teams. Andrew Funk added 15 points for the Bison (8-22, 5-13 Patriot League). Alex Timmerman and Elvin Edmonds IV chipped in 10 apiece. Javante McCoy had 23 points for the Terriers (20-11, 11-7). Sukhmail Mathon added 17 points and 13 rebounds. Walter Whyte had 13 points … Hunter McIntosh had 21 points and Darius Burford 15 as Elon beat Northeastern, 67-54, at Matthews Arena to close out the regular season. Michael Graham contributed a 10-point, 10-rebound effort for the Phoenix (10-21, 7-11 Colonial Athletic Association). Jason Strong had 14 points for the Huskies (8-21, 2-16) while Jahmyl Telfort added 13.

Tom Izzo was choked up as he walked off the court, and the emotional display had nothing to do with matching Bob Knight’s record for the most wins by a men’s basketball coach at a Big Ten school. Tyson Walker , a transfer from Northeastern, made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with three seconds left, helping Michigan State men’s basketball beat No. 4 Purdue, 68-65, Saturday. The victory was win No. 662 for Izzo, equaling Knight’s total with Indiana from 1972 to 2000. The Spartans (19-9, 10-7), who had lost three straight and five of six, got 13 points from Gabe Brown and 12 from Julius Marble . Izzo started at Michigan State in 1995 and, after struggling early, he won the national championship in 2000 during one of eight Final Four appearances. The Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5), who rallied from an 11-point deficit midway through the second half and pulled into a tie twice in the last minute, were led by Zach Edey’s career-high 25 points.

No. 15 Northeastern men’s hockey rallies at UConn

In men’s hockey, No. 15 Northeastern (22-10-1, 13-8-1 Hockey East) scored four times in the third period in erasing a two-deficit in a 5-2 win at No. 19 UConn (17-14-0, 13-9-0). Aidan McDonough had a hat trick for Northeastern, scoring once in the second and twice in the third to give him 22 goals on the season. Goals by Jake Flynn and Jachym Kondelik gave UConn a 2-0 lead early in the second period … In women’s basketball, Sydney Johnson scored a game-high 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting to lead Boston University to a 69-51 victory over Bucknell at Case Gym. Caitlin Weimar added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Terriers (16-12, 12-5 Patriot League), who had lost three of their previous four games. Taylor O’Brien led the Bison (20-8, 11-6) with 14 points … Anna Wilson stole an inbound pass and scored the go-ahead basket with 1:05 to play, and No. 2 Stanford avoided a major upset in beating Washington, 63-56, at Palo Alto, Calif. Cameron Brink had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinal (25-3, 16-0 Pac-12), including two critical defensive rebounds in the final 40 seconds. Lauren Schwartz scored 16 points for the Huskies (7-15, 2-12).

AUTO RACING

Austin Cindric takes first career NASCAR Cup pole

Austin Cindric followed up his Daytona 500 victory by earning his first career pole in the NASCAR Cup series at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. Cindric posted the fastest average lap speed at 174.647 miles per hour, holding off Erik Jones (174.157 m.p.h.) and capping an eventful morning for NASCAR’s first practice and qualifying session on a 2-mile oval with its Next Gen cars. Several drivers spun and several others crashed while learning how to control the Next Gen car on new tires amid gusty winds. Kevin Harvick spun into the wall in the opening moments of the series’ newly abbreviated practice sessions. Ross Chastain piled into the wall with a heavy hit moments later, while Chris Buescher, Bubba Wallace, and Christopher Bell spun as well. Chase Elliott spun on his final attempt, clearing the way for Cindric’s first pole. Three-time race champion Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Daniel Hemric rounded out the top five for Sunday’s Wise Power 400 … Scott McLaughlin edged Team Penske teammate Will Power, one of the best qualifiers in series history, to win the pole for Sunday’s season-opening IndyCar race through the downtown streets of St. Petersburg, Fla. The pole is the first for McLaughlin, who moved from racing supercars in Australia to IndyCar last season. Colton Herta, the defending race winner, qualified third.

WINTER SPORTS

Ester Ledecka wins World Cup downhill

Czech skier Ester Ledecka shrugged off her Olympic disappointment by winning the first women’s World Cup downhill after the Beijing Games. Ledecka had an attacking run down the Mont Lachaux course at Crans-Montana, Switzerland, to earn her third career win and second in downhill. Saturday’s triumph came 11 days after Ledecka finished 27th in the Olympic downhill. Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel finished second, 0.21 seconds back, with Cornelia Hütter of Austria third. The Beijing medalists, Corinne Suter of Switzerland, followed by Italians Sofia Goggia and Nadia Delago, were 10th, 12th, and 14th. American Mikaela Shiffrin sat out the race to prepare for upcoming events but remained in the overall World Cup lead, 15 points ahead of Slovakia’s Petra Vlhová … Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway ended a year-long wait for his 20th career slalom win, triumphing at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, in the first men’s World Cup race after the Beijing Olympics. Kristoffersen benefited from a mistake by Switzerland’s Tanguy Nef, who had been 0.07 seconds faster than Kristoffersen in the first leg and managed to maintain that advantage in his final run until straddling a gate just before going into the steep finish section. Switzerland’s Loic Meillard finished 0.14 behind in second, followed by Austrian Manuel Feller in third … Fanny Smith of Switzerland will be awarded the bronze medal in women’s skicross after she was wrongly demoted to fourth in the Beijing Olympics, the International Ski Federation said. Smith was blamed for causing contact with other skiers during the Feb. 17 race and lost her third-place finish by a ruling of the FIS race jury. Daniela Maier of Germany had been upgraded from fourth to get the bronze she now loses.

MISCELLANY

Emblem Road, underdog at 99-1 odds, pulls off upset in Saudi Cup

Emblem Road rallied with a wide, sweeping move on the outside to win the $20 million Saudi Cup at 99-1 odds, beating Bob Baffert-trained Country Grammar by a half-length. Ridden by Wiggy Ramos, Emblem Road ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.52 in the world’s richest horse race at King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh. The US-bred Emblem Road has seven wins in nine career starts., and earned $10 million for the win. Ridden by Flavien Prat, 5-year-old Country Grammar was coming off a 270-day layoff. He had not raced since winning the Hollywood Gold Cup last May. He earned $3.5 million for finishing second. Baffert was handed a 90-day suspension by Kentucky racing officials that is set to begin March 8. He plans to appeal. US-based Midnight Bourbon was third. Mandaloun finished ninth in the 14-horse field, snapping his three-race win streak. The colt was declared the winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby this week after Baffert’s Medina Spirit was disqualified as the result of a failed post-race drug test. Baffert and Prat teamed to win the $2 million Saudi Derby by a half-length with Pinehurst … Robin Lod scored the first goal of the Major League Soccer season in the 23rd minute of the season opener and that was enough to give visiting Minnesota United a 1-1 tie with the Philadelphia Union … Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich handed over the “stewardship and care” of the English Premier League club to its charitable foundation trustees in an apparent move to fend off calls for him to completely give up control following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Russian billionaire, who has owned Chelsea since 2003, has invested more than $2 billion in transforming the club into one of the most successful in England. The west London club is currently world and European champion … Seventh-ranked Andrey Rublev won his second singles title in less than a week — and 10th overall — when he beat Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely, 6-3, 6-4, in the final of the Dubai Championships in the United Araba Emirates.