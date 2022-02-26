MLB pans union proposals, all but ending hope of an on-time start to the season

Owners essentially rejected in full a three-plank counterproposal the players made early Saturday afternoon. The players’ response was one of outrage, according to a source, to the point they were debating Saturday evening whether or not to return to the table on Sunday.

After them, the talks might be over, and a delay’s looking like a lock.

JUPITER, Fla. — Prospects for an on-time start to the 2022 regular season were already iffy coming into Saturday’s labor talks.

An on-time March 31 start to the regular season is pinned to the owner-imposed deadline of Monday for a new collective bargaining agreement to be in place.

Advertisement

Saturday began with a lengthy Zoom meeting among all 30 player reps to debate the wisdom of making a package proposal that moved toward the owners. Despite MLB’s view they have been making most of the concessions, the players have felt their asks have not been taken seriously enough, and that they’re negotiating against themselves.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox weekly (and when news breaks) during the offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Agreement was finally reached, but the response from MLB was so cold that the question became whether talks should resume at all.

One of the moves the players made toward the owners Saturday was to shave $2 million off three of the competitive balance tax thresholds in the next five-year CBA. An MLB spokesperson said owners viewed that as something akin to terrible, a reaction the players had to the owners’ counter: Raising the CBT threshold by $1 million in one year.

Players have been adamant throughout negotiations that tax rates on teams that surpass CBT threshholds need to be lowered from the previous agreement, rather than more than doubled, as the owners have proposed. The owners came down a bit in Saturday’s offer for the three tiers of the new proposed tax hits, but just: To 45 percent on overages from 50 for the first tier (it was 20 in the previous CBA), to 62 percent from 75 on the second, and to 95 percent from 100 on the third.

Advertisement

MLB made a first-time move toward the players, agreeing to award a full year of service time credit to those who finish first or second in Rookie of the Year voting, though the union is asking for more than that.

The sides also agreed to limit the number of times a season a player can be optioned to five.

The two other areas proposed by the players have been third-rail topics to the owners, and remained so Saturday. Their ask for lower value reduction in revenue sharing was denied, as was an expansion of second-year players who qualify for Super 2 salary arbitration. (The players’ dropped their ask from 75 percent to 35 percent, but owners haven’t budged from the current 22 percent.)

Friday was notable for early-in-the-day progress on a draft lottery, but a late-day addition from the owners that a four-spot lottery would have to be linked to the players accepting 14-team expanded playoffs stopped that development in its tracks.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.