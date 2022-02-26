Red Sox minor leaguer Brett Netzer released after racist, homophobic barrage

The Red Sox released minor leaguer Brett Netzer on Saturday, hours after the 2017 third-round selection posted a series of social media messages expressing racist, homophobic, transphobic, and anti-Semitic sentiments, with several directed at Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

The team released Netzer after it confirmed the posts were his, rather than a hack of his accounts.

Netzer, 25, last played in 2019, posting a .247/.320/.357 line in 130 games at Double-A Portland. The minor-league season was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Netzer spent all of the 2021 season on the restricted list for undisclosed reasons.