Revolution lose lead twice, settle for tie in season opener

Newcomers Omar Gonzalez and Sebastian Lletget, plus goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. (making his first Revolution appearance) played important roles, and Jozy Altidore added a late-game threat. But the Revolution fell short of victory as Adam Buksa’s header was tipped over the bar in the seventh minute of second-half added time.

Though the Revolution twice took the lead, they could not hold on, leaving them without a victory in season openers since 2013.

The Revolution started their 27th season the way they have most seasons since 1996, failing to win in an eventful battle that ended in a 2-2 tie with the Portland Timbers at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., Saturday night.

The Revolution, who host FC Dallas next Saturday, have a 5-14-8 all-time mark in their first game of the season.

Brandon Bye opened the scoring, heading off the underside of the bar off a Carles Gil corner in the 41st minute. The Revolution attacked effectively on the left, as DeJuan Jones went at Josecarlos Van Rankin. In the opening half, Jones sent in four dangerous crosses, then took a pass from Gil to earn the corner that set up the first goal.

Dairon Asprilla equalized in the 60th minute, taking a touch and left-footing from close range off a Santiago Moreno feed. The sequence started with a long clearance by goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic. Diego Chara found Moreno, who slipped across the top of the penalty area and lofted a pass while Bye appeared to hold Asprilla onside.

Lletget broke the deadlock with a one-time left-footer in the 63d minute. Jones again set things up, starting with his throw-in to Gustavo Bou, then flying down the left, taking a pass from Tommy McNamara, and cutting back a left-foot bouncer for Lletget.

Yimmi Chara scored the tying goal with a bicycle kick in the 78th minute. Van Rankin set up the goal, faking Jones and sending in a left-foot cross from the right. Bye appeared to leave the outside to help Andrew Farrell defend Jaroslaw Niezgoda, but the cross went off Farrell’s back to Yimmi Chara, unmarked at the back post.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.