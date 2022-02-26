St. John’s Prep wrestling team in command after first day of All-State meet, closing in on perfect season

From the first weight class in the round of 16, the upsets came quickly and often. Scotty Moreau, a 12th-seeded Lowell Catholic wrestler, picked up a major decision over Keefe Tech’s Kevin Ribeiro, the fifth seed. Milford’s Michael Boulanger (113), Sharon’s Adam Landstein (120), Haverhill’s Ben Davoli (132), and Latin Academy’s Malcolm Chrispin (138) all advanced to the quarterfinals as well as 12 seeds. Chrispin, Landstein, and Davoli will each wrestle in the semifinals.

While the preliminary team standings indicate a lopsided result in favor of St. John’s Prep, the brackets have been full of chaos, with a total of six double-digit seeds advancing to the semifinals of the All-State tournament.

After competing for weeks amongst their division’s top talent, the top wrestlers in Massachusetts gathered Saturday at Game On Fitchburg for the final wrestling meet of the MIAA season.

In one of the more exciting quarterfinal runs of the afternoon, No. 16 Alexander Giberson from Natick pinned top-seeded Tim Vadnais in the round of 16 for his second victory of the day. The senior went on to lose in the quarterfinal against Genovese Facchetti from Minnechaug, who will take on Ashland’s Patrick DesLauriers in the final four.

St. John’s Prep heads into the final day with its undefeated record intact and a 24½-point advantage in the team standings. Tyler Knox (126) and Rawson Iwanicki (152) continued their dominant runs through the state, pinning each of their first two opponents in under one minute. Both will wrestle Sunday with the chance to win a third postseason championship in as many weeks.

The Eagles also take the most wrestlers of any school into Sunday’s championship bracket with five. Fifth-place Central Catholic is the next closest with three wrestlers moving on to the final four. Natick secured second place after the first day with 60 points, and Milford is third with 53½.

In the girls’ state tournament, Shawsheen Tayla Tildsley pinned her lone opponent in 15 seconds in the quarterfinals, solidifying her spot in the semifinals at 147 pounds.

Tildsley will take on Billerica’s Sofia Vraka, who received a first-round bye. Ludlow’s Samantha Bertini (100 pounds) also pinned her two opponents to advance to the semifinals, and Newton South’s Freya Munshi led the tournament with three pins at 118 pounds. None of her matches made it out of the first period.

Woburn (19 points) and Central Catholic (16) each take two potential champions into the second day of the tournament and sit atop the team standings.

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.