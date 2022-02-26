State boys’ basketball tournament: Seeds and pairings for Divisions 1-5

The first MIAA statewide tournament bracket for boys’ basketball was revealed Saturday ahead of Tuesday’s preliminary matchups.
Undefeated BC High (20-0) earned the top seed in a loaded Division 1 field, followed by No. 2 Newton North (17-3) and No. 3 Andover (18-2).
Malden Catholic (18-2) claimed the No. 1 seed in Division 2 after completing a dominant regular season outside of a pair of losses to Catholic Conference rival BC High. Mansfield (18-4) is the second seed in its first postseason as a D2 program.
St. Mary’s (22-1) did not lose a game in-state and was awarded the top seed in Division 3. Randolph (18-1) is the top seed in Division 4 and Taconic (16-4) headlines Division 5.
In Division 4, Fenway finished 10-7, but was forced to forfeit all 17 of its games (except for no-contest rulings because of COVID) after the recent discovery of the program’s usage of ineligible players from a non-member MIAA school.
Following Tuesday’s preliminary games, Round of 32 matchups for all five Divisions will begin Friday in a sprint to the state finals on March 19.
DIVISION 1
Seeds: 1. BC High (20-0); 2. Newton North (17-3); 3. Andover (18-2); 4. Springfield Central (17-2); 5. Franklin (19-3); 6. Taunton (18-2); 7. Lexington (17-2); 8. Beverly (20-2); 9. Central Catholic (14-5); 10. Needham (15-5); 11. Wachusett (16-4); 12. Attleboro (16-6); 13. Brookline (14-8); 14. Winchester (15-5); 15. Westford (16-4); 16. Worcester North (19-1); 17. Everett (18-4); 18. St. John’s Prep (11-9); 19. Natick (11-9); 20. Newton South (15-5); 21. Catholic Memorial (8-12); 22. Bridgewater-Raynham (12-8); 23. Methuen (14-6); 24. Hingham (14-8); 25. Framingham (9-11); 26. Brockton (11-9); 27. Reading (12-9); 28. Durfee (14-6); 29. Cambridge (11-9); 30. St. John’s (Shrewsbury) (9-11); 31. Wellesley (8-11); 32. Woburn (10-9); 33. Lynn English (13-7); 34. Hopkinton (14-6); 35. North Andover (11-8); 36. Peabody (13-7); 37. Marshfield (14-6); 38. Concord-Carlisle (13-5); 39. Lincoln-Sudbury (10-10); 40. Haverhill (10-10); 41. St. Paul (12-8); 42. Medford (11-9).
Tue., March 1 — Preliminary
Concord-Carlisle at Reading, 6:30; Haverhill at Framingham, 6:30; Hopkinton at Wellesley, 6:30; Lincoln-Sudbury at Brockton, 6:30; Lynn English at Woburn, 6:30; Marshfield at Durfee, 6:30; Medford at Methuen, 6:30; North Andover at St. John’s (Shrewsbury), 6:30; Peabody at Cambridge, 6:30; St. Paul at Hingham, 6:30.
Fri., March 4 — First round
TBA at Taunton, 6:30; TBA at Central Catholic, 6:30; TBA at Franklin, 6:30; TBA at Lexington, 6:30; TBA at Needham, 6:30; TBA at Newton North, 6:30; TBA at Andover, 6:30; TBA at BC High, 6:30; TBA at Springfield Central, 6:30; TBA at Beverly, 6:30; Bridgewater-Raynham at Wachusett, 6:30; Catholic Memorial at Attleboro, 6:30; Everett at Worcester North, 6:30; Natick at Winchester, 6:30; Newton South at Brookline, 6:30; St. John’s Prep at Westford, 6:30.
DIVISION 2
Seeds: 1. Malden Catholic (17-2); 2. Mansfield (18-4); 3. Burlington (15-5); 4. Leominster (14-4); 5. Pope Francis (14-6); 6. Amherst-Pelham (15-5); 7. Norwood (17-2); 8. North Quincy (17-4); 9. Walpole (13-7); 10. Salem (16-3); 11. Holyoke (14-6); 12. Pembroke (16-2); 13. Scituate (15-5); 14. Longmeadow (12-8); 15. Shepherd Hill (17-3); 16. Agawam (12-8); 17. Sharon (12-8); 18. East Longmeadow (12-8); 19. Oliver Ames (9-11); 20. Springfield Sci-Tech (8-11); 21. West Springfield (13-7); 22. Bedford (14-6); 23. Medfield (13-7); 24. Foxborough (11-9); 25. Northampton (10-9); 26. Whitman-Hanson (12-10); 27. Dracut (13-9); 28. Wakefield (11-9); 29. Marblehead (13-7); 30. Middleborough (13-7); 31. Charlestown (12-6); 32. Westwood (12-10); 33. Dighton-Rehoboth (14-6); 34. Nauset (16-4); 35. Melrose (11-9); 36. Newburyport (13-7); 37. Masconomet (11-8); 38. Plymouth North (12-8); 39. Fitchburg (10-10); 40. Nashoba (13-7); 41. Grafton (13-7); 42. Somerset Berkley (11-9); 43. Wilmington (11-9); 44. Marlborough (9-9); 45. Revere (10-10); 46. Ludlow (11-9).
Tue., March 1 — Preliminary
Dighton-Rehoboth at Westwood, 6:30; Fitchburg at Whitman-Hanson, 6:30; Grafton at Foxborough, 6:30; Ludlow at Oliver Ames, 6:30; Marlborough at West Springfield, 6:30; Masconomet at Wakefield, 6:30; Melrose at Middleborough, 6:30; Nashoba at Northampton, 6:30; Nauset at Charlestown, 6:30; Newburyport at Marblehead, 6:30; Plymouth North at Dracut, 6:30; Revere at Springfield Sci-Tech, 6:30; Somerset Berkley at Medfield, 6:30; Wilmington at Bedford, 6:30.
Fri., March 4 — First round
TBA at Burlington, 6:30; TBA at Walpole, 6:30; TBA at Holyoke, 6:30; TBA at Leominster, 6:30; TBA at Pope Francis, 6:30; TBA at Longmeadow, 6:30; TBA at Malden Catholic, 6:30; TBA at Mansfield, 6:30; TBA at North Quincy, 6:30; TBA at Norwood, 6:30; TBA at Amherst-Pelham, 6:30; TBA at Pembroke, 6:30; TBA at Salem, 6:30; TBA at Scituate, 6:30; East Longmeadow at Shepherd Hill, 6:30; Sharon at Agawam, 6:30.
DIVISION 3
Seeds: 1. St. Mary’s (22-1); 2. Watertown (13-7); 3. TechBoston (12-7); 4. Norton (15-5); 5. Swampscott (16-4); 6. Latin Academy (15-3); 7. New Mission (9-3); 8. Dover-Sherborn (16-4); 9. Abington (14-6); 10. Bishop Fenwick (10-10); 11. Archbishop Williams (13-7); 12. Old Rochester (14-6); 13. Oakmont (15-5); 14. Arlington Catholic (9-11); 15. North Reading (14-6); 16. Norwell (10-10); 17. Austin Prep (13-7); 18. Tantasqua (13-8); 19. Hanover (9-11); 20. Greater New Bedford (11-11); 21. Cardinal Spellman (8-12); 22. Gloucester (7-13); 23. Belchertown (14-6); 24. Fairhaven (10-8); 25. Shawsheen (14-6); 26. Bishop Stang (8-12); 27. Sandwich (10-10); 28. Pittsfield (5-15); 29. Hudson (14-7); 30. East Bridgewater (10-10); 31. Apponequet (9-11); 32. Chelsea (10-10); 33. East Boston (9-9); 34. Medway (12-8); 35. Lowell Catholic (11-9); 36. Greater Lawrence (12-8); 37. Southeastern (13-7); 38. Greater Lowell (12-8); 39. Martha’s Vineyard (10-10); 40. Madison Park (9-8); 41. Essex Tech (11-9); 42. Quabbin (12-8); 43. Auburn (10-10); 44. Bethany Christian (15-4); 45. Advanced Math and Science (12-8); 46. Excel Academy (7-5); 47. Monty Tech (10-10); 48. Bristol-Plymouth (10-10).
Tue., March 1 — Preliminary
Advanced Math and Science at Greater New Bedford, 6:30; Auburn at Gloucester, 6:30; Bethany Christian at Cardinal Spellman, 6:30; Bristol-Plymouth at Austin Prep, 6:30; East Boston at Chelsea, 6:30; Essex Tech at Fairhaven, 6:30; Excel Academy at Hanover, 6:30; Greater Lawrence at Hudson, 6:30; Greater Lowell at Sandwich, 6:30; Lowell Catholic at East Bridgewater, 6:30; Madison Park at Shawsheen, 6:30; Martha’s Vineyard at Bishop Stang, 6:30; Medway at Apponequet, 6:30; Monty Tech at Tantasqua, 6:30; Quabbin at Belchertown, 6:30; Southeastern at Pittsfield, 6:30.
Fri., March 4 — First round
TBA at TechBoston, 6:30; TBA at Watertown, 6:30; TBA at Dover-Sherborn, 6:30; TBA at Latin Academy, 6:30; TBA at North Reading, 6:30; TBA at Norton, 6:30; TBA at Norwell, 6:30; TBA at Oakmont, 6:30; TBA at Abington, 6:30; TBA at Old Rochester, 6:30; TBA at Archbishop Williams, 6:30; TBA at Arlington Catholic, 6:30; TBA at St. Mary’s, 6:30; TBA at Bishop Fenwick, 6:30; TBA at Swampscott, 6:30.
DIVISION 4
Seeds: 1. Randolph (18-1); 2. Springfield International (17-3); 3. Burke (13-3); 4. Wahconah (14-6); 5. Cathedral (8-10); 6. Saint Joseph Prep (18-1); 7. Monument Mtn. (14-6); 8. Cohasset (16-4); 9. Wareham (15-7); 10. Northbridge (18-3); 11. Cape Cod Academy (15-4); 12. Manchester Essex (16-4); 13. Frontier (15-5); 14. Georgetown (14-6); 15. Millbury (15-5); 16. South Hadley (9-11); 17. Amesbury (12-8); 18. Nantucket (15-5); 19. Clinton (16-5); 20. West Bridgewater (14-6); 21. Whittier (13-7); 22. Carver (10-9); 23. Snowden (11-6); 24. Matignon (17-2); 25. Bourne (9-11); 26. Blackstone Valley (17-3); 27. Bartlett (10-11); 28. Winthrop (8-12); 29. Whitinsville Christian (12-9); 30. Uxbridge (10-10); 31. Tyngsborough (9-12); 32. Brighton (4-12); 33. Maimonides (8-8); 34. Blue Hills (14-6); 35. Bay Path (13-7); 36. Sturgis West (11-5).
Tue., March 1 — Preliminary
Bay Path at Uxbridge, 6:30; Blue Hills at Tyngsborough, 6:30; Maimonides at Brighton, 6:30; Sturgis West at Whitinsville Christian, 6:30.
Fri., March 4 — First round
TBA at Wahconah, 6:30; TBA at Springfield International, 6:30; TBA at Randolph, 6:30; TBA at Burke, 6:30; Amesbury at South Hadley, 6:30; Bartlett at Saint Joseph Prep, 6:30; Blackstone Valley at Monument Mtn., 6:30; Bourne at Cohasset, 6:30; Carver at Cape Cod Academy, 6:30; Clinton at Georgetown, 6:30; Matignon at Wareham, 6:30; Nantucket at Millbury, 6:30; Snowden at Northbridge, 6:30; West Bridgewater at Frontier, 6:30; Whittier at Manchester Essex, 6:30; Winthrop at Cathedral, 6:30.
DIVISION 5
Seeds: 1. Taconic (16-4); 2. Baystate Academy (14-4); 3. Drury (16-4); 4. Paulo Freire (10-7); 5. Hoosac Valley (14-6); 6. Maynard (20-2); 7. Granby (16-4); 8. Hopkins (15-5); 9. Hopedale (17-4); 10. David Prouty (16-4); 11. Mt. Greylock (15-5); 12. Hull (11-9); 13. Westport (16-3); 14. Lenox (11-9); 15. Pioneer Valley Regional (10-10); 16. Salem Academy (12-8); 17. Greenfield (10-10); 18. Prospect Hill (11-5); 19. Renaissance (8-12); 20. Millis (4-16); 21. Douglas (7-11); 22. Calvary Chapel (18-2); 23. Minuteman (11-9); 24. Quaboag (8-12); 25. Palmer (5-16); 26. Sutton (8-11); 27. Cristo Rey (6-9); 28. Smith Academy (10-10); 29. Athol (10-10); 30. Ayer Shirley (15-5); 31. Mt. Everett (11-9); 32. McCann Tech (12-8); 33. Upper Cape (15-5); 34. Holbrook (12-8); 35. Tahanto (12-7); 36. Innovation Academy (14-6); 37. Westfield Tech (14-6); 38. Smith Voc. (13-7); 39. Keefe Tech (8-8); 40. Hampden Charter East (10-10); 41. Rising Tide Charter (10-8); 42. Pathfinder (10-10); 43. Cape Cod Tech (10-10).
Tue., March 1 — Preliminary
Cape Cod Tech at Calvary Chapel, 6:30; Hampden Charter East at Palmer, 6:30; Holbrook at Mt. Everett, 6:30; Innovation Academy at Athol, 6:30; Keefe Tech at Sutton, 6:30; Pathfinder at Minuteman, 6:30; Rising Tide Charter at Quaboag, 6:30; Smith Voc. at Cristo Rey, 6:30; Tahanto at Ayer Shirley, 6:30; Upper Cape at McCann Tech, 6:30; Westfield Tech at Smith Academy, 6:30.
Fri., March 4 — First round
TBA at Taconic, 6:30; TBA at David Prouty, 6:30; TBA at Hopedale, 6:30; TBA at Granby, 6:30; TBA at Hoosac Valley, 6:30; TBA at Granby, 6:30; TBA at Hopkins, 6:30; TBA at Baystate Academy, 6:30; TBA at Paulo Freire, 6:30; TBA at Maynard, 6:30; TBA at Mt. Greylock, 6:30; Douglas at Hull, 6:30; Greenfield at Salem Academy, 6:30; Millis at Westport, 6:30; Prospect Hill at Pioneer Valley Regional, 6:30; Renaissance at Lenox, 6:30.