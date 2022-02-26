State boys’ hockey playoffs: Seedings and pairings for Divisions 1-4

Minus the 30-year staple, the Division 1A/Super 8 Tournament, the MIAA released the boys’ hockey brackets for Divisions 1, 2, 3 and 4 Friday night for the inaugural statewide tournament, with seedings based on the new power ratings system.

St. John’s Prep (17-3-0), Tewksbury (17-2-0), Marlborough (17-1-1), and Norwell (18-1-0) are the top seeds in the four divisions, respectively.

There were 33 qualifiers in Division 1, 34 in Division 3, and 35 in Division 4, prompting preliminary-round games to get to a round of 32.