State boys’ hockey playoffs: Seedings and pairings for Divisions 1-4

Minus the 30-year staple, the Division 1A/Super 8 Tournament, the MIAA released the boys’ hockey brackets for Divisions 1, 2, 3 and 4 Friday night for the inaugural statewide tournament, with seedings based on the new power ratings system.
St. John’s Prep (17-3-0), Tewksbury (17-2-0), Marlborough (17-1-1), and Norwell (18-1-0) are the top seeds in the four divisions, respectively.
There were 33 qualifiers in Division 1, 34 in Division 3, and 35 in Division 4, prompting preliminary-round games to get to a round of 32.
The Globe believes, however, that the seeding records for four teams, Marshfield, Framingham, Weymouth, and Chicopee Comp, are incorrect, which would necessitate re-seeding the Division 1 and 4 brackets.
Advertisement
DIVISION 1
Seeds: 1. St. John’s Prep (17-3-0); 2. Xaverian (16-3-1); 3. Catholic Memorial (14-5-1); 4. Hingham (18-3-1); 5. Austin Prep (16-3-2); 6. Arlington (16-4-2); 7. Belmont (17-1-3); 8. Pope Francis (12-5-2); 9. Braintree (15-3-2); 10. Marshfield (15-5-2); 11. Malden Catholic (11-9-0); 12. Reading (11-9-2); 13. BC High (7-12-1); 14. Wellesley (12-2-6); 15. St. Mary’s (10-7-5); 16. Winchester (10-8-3); 17. Franklin (14-8-0); 18. Central Catholic (10-8-4); 19. Chelmsford (15-5-1); 20. Milton (14-7-0); 21. Archbishop Williams (12-8-1); 22. Woburn (9-7-4); 23. Lincoln-Sudbury (14-4-2); 24. Framingham (11-8-3); 25. Waltham (8-7-6); 26. Bishop Fenwick (7-9-4); 27. Natick (10-9-3); 28. Falmouth (12-8-2); 29. Arlington Catholic (8-10-2); 30. St. John’s (Shrewsbury) (5-14-1); 31. Andover (7-10-3); 32. Bridgewater-Raynham (6-15-1); 33. King Philip (9-8-3).
Mon., Feb. 28 — Preliminary
King Philip vs. Bridgewater-Raynham at Bridgewater Ice Arena, 7:10.
Thursday, March 3 — First round
Waltham vs. Pope Francis at Olympia Ice Arena, West Springfield, 5:30
Saturday, March 5 — First round
Lincoln-Sudbury vs. Marshfield at Hobomock, 5:30 p.m.; St. John’s (Shrewsbury vs. Catholic Memorial at Warrior Ice Arena, 8 p.m.
TBA — First round
TBA at St. John’s Prep, TBA; Archbishop Williams at Reading, TBA; Arlington Catholic at Hingham, TBA; Bishop Fenwick at Belmont, TBA; Central Catholic at St. Mary’s, TBA; Chelmsford at Wellesley, TBA; Falmouth at Austin Prep, TBA; Framingham at Braintree, TBA; Franklin at Winchester, TBA; ; Milton at BC High, TBA; Natick at Arlington, TBA; Waltham at Pope Francis, TBA; Woburn at Malden Catholic, TBA.
Advertisement
TBA — First round
Andover at Xaverian, TBA.
DIVISION 2
Seeds: 1. Tewksbury (17-2-0); 2. Gloucester (16-4-0); 3. Canton (18-2-1); 4. Masconomet (14-4-2); 5. Duxbury (11-9-2); 6. Norwood (17-2-1); 7. Walpole (11-7-2); 8. Newton South (12-6-2); 9. Silver Lake (16-5-0); 10. Newburyport (11-7-2); 11. Wakefield (10-9-1); 12. Dartmouth (14-4-1); 13. Quincy (11-7-2); 14. Plymouth North (10-9-1); 15. Marblehead (9-8-2); 16. Longmeadow (16-5-0); 17. Algonquin (11-7-0); 18. Whitman-Hanson (9-11-0); 19. Concord-Carlisle (10-10-0); 20. Boston Latin (5-9-2); 21. Westwood (12-7-1); 22. Somerset Berkley (15-3-2); 23. Wilmington (6-13-1); 24. Beverly (8-11-1); 25. North Attleborough (9-10-1); 26. Westborough (9-7-2); 27. Mansfield (7-11-1); 28. Auburn (9-9-2); 29. Hopkinton (10-10-0); 30. Plymouth South (7-13-0); 31. Haverhill (10-10-0); 32. Melrose (1-18-1).
TBA — First round
Algonquin at Longmeadow, TBA; Auburn at Duxbury, TBA; Beverly at Silver Lake, TBA; Boston Latin at Quincy, TBA; Concord-Carlisle at Plymouth North, TBA; Haverhill at Gloucester, TBA; Hopkinton at Masconomet, TBA; Mansfield at Norwood, TBA; Melrose at Tewksbury, TBA; North Attleborough at Newton South, TBA; Plymouth South at Canton, TBA; Somerset Berkley at Wakefield, TBA; Westborough at Walpole, TBA; Westwood at Dartmouth, TBA; Whitman-Hanson at Marblehead, TBA; Wilmington at Newburyport, TBA.
DIVISION 3
Seeds: 1. Marlborough (17-1-1); 2. Scituate (15-7-0); 3. Hanover (13-7-1); 4. Lynnfield (16-3-1); 5. Hopedale (17-1-0); 6. Medway (17-3-0); 7. Nashoba (16-3-0); 8. Danvers (9-7-4); 9. Bishop Stang (17-2-1); 10. North Reading (14-4-2); 11. Medfield (11-6-1); 12. West Springfield (18-3-0); 13. Nauset (12-7-1); 14. Dracut/Tyngsborough (14-6-0); 15. Cambridge (8-6-6); 16. Bedford (11-6-3); 17. Essex Tech (14-3-3); 18. Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk (20-1-0); 19. Methuen (12-6-2); 20. North Middlesex (10-7-1); 21. Pembroke (4-16-0); 22. Groton-Dunstable (7-10-1); 23. Triton (5-14-1); 24. North Quincy (4-16-0); 25. Southeastern/B-P (13-7-0); 26. Taunton (7-9-4); 27. Foxborough (10-10-0); 28. Middleborough (7-11-2); 29. Northbridge (5-11-2); 30. ORR/Fairhaven (11-10-0); 31. Stoughton/Brockton (10-10-2); 32. Ludlow (13-6-1); 33. Apponequet/Old Colony (10-8-1); 34. Diman (9-9-0).
Advertisement
TBA — Preliminary
Apponequet/Old Colony at Ludlow, TBA; Diman at Stoughton/Brockton, TBA.
Fri., March 4 — First round
Middleborough vs. Hopedale at Blackstone Valley IcePlex, Hopedale, TBA.
TBA — First round
TBA at Marlborough, TBA; TBA at Scituate, TBA; Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk at Cambridge, TBA; Essex Tech at Bedford, TBA; Foxborough at Medway, TBA; Groton-Dunstable at Medfield, TBA; Methuen at Dracut/Tyngsborough, TBA; North Middlesex at Nauset, TBA; North Quincy at Bishop Stang, TBA; Northbridge at Lynnfield, TBA; ORR/Fairhaven at Hanover, TBA; Pembroke at West Springfield, TBA; Southeastern/B-P at Danvers, TBA; Taunton at Nashoba, TBA; Triton at North Reading, TBA.
DIVISION 4
Seeds: 1. Norwell (18-1-0); 2. Watertown (10-9-1); 3. Stoneham (12-8-0); 4. Sandwich (13-4-3); 5. Winthrop (10-9-1); 6. Martha’s Vineyard (13-3-1); 7. Grafton/Blackstone Valley (10-6-2); 8. Ashland (11-9-0); 9. Assabet (12-5-0); 10. Worcester (10-7-2); 11. Nantucket (7-8-4); 12. Shawsheen (14-5-1); 13. Latin Academy (9-5-3); 14. Hull/Cohasset (11-8-1); 15. Dedham (9-11-0); 16. Dover-Sherborn/Weston (9-10-1); 17. Fitchburg/Monty Tech (12-6-0); 18. Hamilton-Wenham (12-8-0); 19. Chicopee Comprehensive (17-2-1); 20. Dennis-Yarmouth (9-12-0); 21. East/West Bridgewater (10-8-3); 22. Rockland (8-11-0); 23. Northeast (10-11-1); 24. Saugus (7-12-1); 25. Amesbury/Whittier (7-10-2); 26. Oakmont (11-6-1); 27. Monomoy (11-8-1); 28. Rockport (8-12-0); 29. Abington (7-12-1); 30. Littleton/Bromfield (10-8-0); 31. St. John Paul II (6-13-2); 32. Greenfield (12-6-2); 33. Gardner (9-7-2); 34. South Shore Voc-Tech (11-7-1); 35. South Hadley (9-8-2).
Advertisement
Mon., Feb. 28 — Preliminary
South Hadley at Littleton/Bromfield, TBA; Gardner vs. Greenfield at Collins-Moylan Skating Arena, Greenfield, 5.
TBA — Preliminary
South Shore Voc-Tech at St. John Paul II, TBA.
Thu., March 3 — First round
Northeast vs. Worcester at Buffone Arena, Worcester, 6; Oakmont vs. Grafton/Blackstone Valley at Buffone Arena, Worcester, 6.
Sat., March 5 — First round
TBA at Norwell, TBA.
TBA — First round
TBA at Stoneham, TBA; TBA at Watertown, TBA; Abington at Sandwich, TBA; Amesbury/Whittier at Ashland, TBA; Hull/Cohasset at Chicopee Comprehensive, TBA; Dennis-Yarmouth at Latin Academy, TBA; East/West Bridgewater at Shawsheen, TBA; Fitchburg/Monty Tech at Dover-Sherborn/Weston, TBA; Hamilton-Wenham at Dedham, TBA; Monomoy/Mashpee at Martha’s Vineyard, TBA; Rockland at Nantucket, TBA; Rockport at Winthrop, TBA; Saugus at Assabet, TBA.
Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.