State girls’ basketball tournament: Seeds and pairings for Divisions 1-5

Andover (17-1), Norwood (20-0), Medway (18-3), Cathedral (12-7), and Hoosac Valley (17-3) earned the top seeds in each division, respectively.

The MIAA unveiled the seedings and pairings for its inaugural statewide girls’ basketball tournament Saturday for Divisions 1-5.

Anna Foley (33) and Tess Gobiel (4) and their Andover teammates earned the top seed in the MIAA's 40-team Division 1 bracket.

Wachusett (20-0) takes the second seed in D1. North Quincy (22-0), the third unbeaten team, is a No. 8 seed in D2.

Several divisions will boast large fields of qualifying teams. D1 will have 40 teams, D2 has 43, D3 has 38, D4 has 41, and D5 has a whopping 52 teams in its bracket.

In Division 4, Fenway finished 10-6, but was forced to forfeit all 16 of its games (except for no-contest rulings because of COVID) after the recent discovery of the program’s usage of ineligible players from a non-member MIAA school.

Below are the seedings and pairings for the early-round matchups:

DIVISION 1

Seeds: 1. Andover (17-1); 2. Wachusett (20-0); 3. Springfield Central (16-1); 4. Central Catholic (15-4); 5. Bishop Feehan (19-2); 6. Franklin (20-1); 7. Woburn (19-1); 8. Chelmsford (14-6); 9. Bridgewater-Raynham (13-7); 10. Brookline (15-5); 11. Lincoln-Sudbury (14-5); 12. Westford (13-6); 13. Attleboro (16-6); 14. Hingham (15-5); 15. Needham (13-7); 16. Framingham (13-7); 17. Natick (14-6); 18. Reading (15-5); 19. Marshfield (12-6); 20. North Andover (10-9); 21. Boston Latin (12-4); 22. Winchester (14-6); 23. Algonquin (14-7); 24. Newton North (10-11); 25. Hopkinton (7-12); 26. Mansfield (11-10); 27. Braintree (10-8); 28. Peabody (17-3); 29. Concord-Carlisle (10-10); 30. Lexington (12-8); 31. King Philip (10-10); 32. Newton South (11-9); 33. Shrewsbury (10-10); 34. Plymouth North (10-10); 35. Barnstable (12-6); 36. Lynn English (15-4); 37. Lynn Classical (16-4); 38. Durfee (11-9); 39. Doherty (11-9); 40. Malden (10-10).

Tue., March 1 — Preliminary

Barnstable at Lexington, 6:30; Doherty at Mansfield, 6:30; Durfee at Braintree, 6:30; Lynn Classical at Peabody, 6:30; Lynn English at Concord-Carlisle, 6:30; Malden at Hopkinton, 6:30; Plymouth North at King Philip, 6:30; Shrewsbury at Newton South, 6:30.

Fri., March 4 — First round

TBA at Franklin, 6:30; TBA at Springfield Central, 6:30; TBA at Wachusett, 6:30; TBA at Andover, 6:30; TBA at Bishop Feehan, 6:30; TBA at Woburn, 6:30; TBA at Central Catholic, 6:30; TBA at Chelmsford, 6:30; Algonquin at Brookline, 6:30; Boston Latin at Westford, 6:30; Marshfield at Hingham, 6:30; Natick at Framingham, 6:30; Newton North at Bridgewater-Raynham, 6:30; North Andover at Attleboro, 6:30; Reading at Needham, 6:30; Winchester at Lincoln-Sudbury, 6:30.

DIVISION 2

Seeds: 1. Norwood (20-0); 2. Medfield (17-3); 3. Oliver Ames (17-3); 4. Walpole (16-4); 5. Whitman-Hanson (18-2); 6. Dracut (18-3); 7. Westwood (14-6); 8. North Quincy (22-0); 9. Pentucket (16-3); 10. Canton (14-6); 11. Chicopee (16-3); 12. Newburyport (18-2); 13. Holyoke (14-6); 14. Foxborough (13-7); 15. Wakefield (14-6); 16. Westborough (15-4); 17. Amherst-Pelham (16-4); 18. Bedford (14-6); 19. Nashoba (14-6); 20. Worcester South (19-1); 21. Shepherd Hill (15-6); 22. Ashland (9-11); 23. Tewksbury (10-10); 24. Scituate (13-7); 25. Masconomet (13-6); 26. Northampton (10-10); 27. Billerica (7-13); 28. Longmeadow (8-12); 29. Notre Dame (Hingham) (11-9); 30. North Middlesex (12-8); 31. Duxbury (11-10); 32. Dartmouth (12-8); 33. Burlington (10-10); 34. Middleborough (13-9); 35. Falmouth (13-7); 36. Chicopee Comprehensive (10-10); 37. Dighton-Rehoboth (12-8); 38. Grafton (10-9); 39. Agawam (10-10); 40. Marblehead (12-8); 41. Ursuline (9-9); 42. Revere (12-8); 43. Somerset Berkley (9-10); 44. Commerce (10-10).

Tue., March 1 — Preliminary

Agawam at Northampton, 6:30; Burlington at Dartmouth, 6:30; Chicopee Comprehensive at Notre Dame (Hingham), 6:30; Commerce at Shepherd Hill, 6:30; Dighton-Rehoboth at Longmeadow, 6:30; Falmouth at North Middlesex, 6:30; Grafton at Billerica, 6:30; Marblehead at Masconomet, 6:30; Middleborough at Duxbury, 6:30; Revere at Tewksbury, 6:30; Somerset Berkley at Ashland, 6:30; Ursuline at Scituate, 6:30.

Fri., March 4 — First round

TBA at Norwood, 5:30; TBA at Dracut, 6:30; TBA at Medfield, 6:30; TBA at Newburyport, 6:30; TBA at North Quincy, 6:30; TBA at Oliver Ames, 6:30; TBA at Pentucket, 6:30; TBA at Walpole, 6:30; TBA at Westwood, 6:30; TBA at Whitman-Hanson, 6:30; TBA at Canton, 6:30; TBA at Chicopee, 6:30; Amherst-Pelham at Westborough, 6:30; Bedford at Wakefield, 6:30; Nashoba at Foxborough, 6:30; Worcester South at Holyoke, 6:30.

DIVISION 3

Seeds: 1. Medway (18-3); 2. St. Mary’s (20-3); 3. Norwell (19-3); 4. Rockland (17-3); 5. Dover-Sherborn (13-7); 6. Bishop Fenwick (15-6); 7. Watertown (16-6); 8. East Bridgewater (20-2); 9. Old Rochester (18-2); 10. Norton (11-9); 11. Hudson (16-5); 12. Tahanto (15-5); 13. Bishop Stang (10-10); 14. Dennis-Yarmouth (14-4); 15. Pittsfield (11-9); 16. Archbishop Williams (8-12); 17. Dedham (6-14); 18. North Reading (11-9); 19. Austin Prep (8-14); 20. Saugus (12-8); 21. Sandwich (11-7); 22. Belchertown (12-8); 23. Advanced Math and Science (13-7); 24. Quabbin (9-11); 25. Bellingham (4-16); 26. Greater Lowell (13-7); 27. Triton (8-12); 28. Latin Academy (12-3); 29. Cardinal Spellman (8-14); 30. Monty Tech (14-6); 31. Stoneham (4-16); 32. Arlington Catholic (5-15); 33. Essex Tech (14-6); 34. Northeast (12-8); 35. O’Bryant (11-5); 36. Putnam (10-10); 37. Diman (10-8); 38. Worcester Tech (10-10).

Tue., March 1 — Preliminary

Diman at Latin Academy, 6:30; Essex Tech at Arlington Catholic, 6:30; Northeast at Stoneham, 6:30; O’Bryant at Monty Tech, 6:30; Putnam at Cardinal Spellman, 6:30; Worcester Tech at Triton, 6:30.

Fri., March 4 — First round

Dedham at Archbishop Williams, 5:30; TBA at Medway, 6:30; TBA at Norwell, 6:30; TBA at Rockland, 6:30; TBA at St. Mary’s, 6:30; TBA at Bishop Fenwick, 6:30; TBA at Dover-Sherborn, 6:30; Advanced Math and Science at Norton, 6:30; Austin Prep at Dennis-Yarmouth, 6:30; Belchertown at Hudson, 6:30; Bellingham at East Bridgewater, 6:30; Greater Lowell at Watertown, 6:30; North Reading at Pittsfield, 6:30; Quabbin at Old Rochester, 6:30; Sandwich at Tantasqua, 6:30; Saugus at Bishop Stang, 6:30.

DIVISION 4

Seeds: 1. Cathedral (12-7); 2. Wahconah (16-4); 3. Lunenburg (18-3); 4. Amesbury (16-4); 5. Tyngsborough (13-6); 6. Malden Catholic (19-2); 7. Northbridge (17-3); 8. South Hadley (14-6); 9. Notre Dame (Worcester) (15-5); 10. Millbury (15-5); 11. Littleton (14-6); 12. Hamilton-Wenham (15-5); 13. Easthampton (17-3); 14. Case (15-5); 15. Mashpee (15-7); 16. Cohasset (11-9); 17. Monument Mtn. (12-8); 18. Leicester (11-8); 19. Blackstone Valley (15-5); 20. Frontier (16-4); 21. Winthrop (16-6); 22. Bourne (15-5); 23. West Bridgewater (17-3); 24. Southwick (12-8); 25. Uxbridge (10-10); 26. Monomoy (10-10); 27. Pope Francis (10-10); 28. Manchester Essex (5-15); 29. Cape Cod Academy (9-11); 30. Hampshire (5-15); 31. Burncoat (9-11); 32. New Mission (10-6); 33. Bay Path (13-7); 34. TechBoston (8-6); 35. Snowden (9-3); 36. Lynn Tech (13-6); 37. Immaculate Heart of Mary (11-1); 38. Matignon (11-7); 39. Blue Hills (11-9); 40. Maimonides (8-6); 41. Pioneer Valley Christian (9-7).

Tue., March 1 — Preliminary

Bay Path at New Mission, 6:30; Blue Hills at Monomoy, 6:30; Immaculate Heart of Mary at Manchester Essex, 6:30; Lynn Tech at Cape Cod Academy, 6:30; Maimonides at Uxbridge, 6:30; Matignon at Pope Francis, 6:30; Pioneer Valley Christian at Southwick, 6:30; Snowden at Hampshire, 6:30; TechBoston at Burncoat, 6:30.

Fri., March 4 — First round

Case at Blackstone Valley, 6:30; Cohasset at Monument Mtn., 6:30; Easthampton at Frontier, 6:30; Leicester at Mashpee, 6:30; West Bridgewater at Millbury, 6:30; Winthrop at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30.

DIVISION 5

Seeds: 1. Hoosac Valley (17-3); 2. Springfield International (17-3); 3. Hopedale (17-2); 4. Millis (13-9); 5. Taconic (11-9); 6. Lee (16-4); 7. Drury (11-9); 8. Carver (12-9); 9. West Boylston (14-4); 10. Maynard (8-12); 11. Douglas (14-6); 12. Palmer (13-7); 13. Turners Falls (14-6); 14. David Prouty (11-8); 15. Monson (9-11); 16. Tahanto (13-6); 17. Georgetown (8-12); 18. Sutton (9-12); 19. Quaboag (11-9); 20. St. Bernard’s (10-10); 21. Franklin County Tech (15-5); 22. Westport (13-7); 23. Hull (4-14); 24. Ayer Shirley (7-11); 25. Mt. Greylock (5-14); 26. St. Mary (Westfield) (12-2); 27. Granby (3-17); 28. St. John Paul II (13-7); 29. Upper Cape (17-3); 30. Bromfield (9-7); 31. South Shore Voc-Tech (16-4); 32. Mt. Everett (8-12); 33. Old Colony (15-5); 34. CASH (10-3); 35. KIPP Academy (13-7); 36. Hopkins (10-10); 37. Boston United (10-4); 38. Minuteman (14-5); 39. Duggan Academy (11-7); 40. Salem Academy (12-8); 41. Mystic Valley (10-10); 42. Saint Joseph Prep (8-6); 43. Prospect Hill (13-3); 44. North Brookfield (10-10); 45. Norfolk Aggie (11-9); 46. Rockport (10-10); 47. Nashoba Valley Tech (13-7); 48. Pathfinder (11-9); 49. Mt. Alvernia (10-10); 50. Hampden Charter East (12-8); 51. Smith Voc. (11-9); 52. Rising Tide Charter (10-6).

Tue., March 1 — Preliminary

Ayer Shirley at Mystic Valley, 6:30; CASH at South Shore Voc-Tech, 6:30; Duggan Academy at St. Mary (Westfield), 6:30; Boston United at St. John Paul II, 6:30; Hampden Charter East at Monson, 6:30; Hopkins at Upper Cape, 6:30; KIPP Academy at Bromfield, 6:30; Minuteman at Granby, 6:30; Mt. Alvernia at Tahanto, 6:30; Nashoba Valley Tech at Sutton, 6:30; Norfolk Aggie at St. Bernard’s, 6:30; North Brookfield at Franklin County Tech, 6:30; Old Colony at Mt. Everett, 6:30; Pathfinder at Georgetown, 6:30; Prospect Hill at Westport, 6:30; Rising Tide Charter at Turners Falls, 6:30; Rockport at Quaboag, 6:30; Saint Joseph Prep at Hull, 6:30; Salem Academy at Mt. Greylock, 6:30; Smith Voc. at David Prouty, 6:30.

Fri., March 4 — First round

TBA at Drury, 6:30; TBA at Hoosac Valley, 6:30; TBA at Lee, 6:30; TBA at Maynard, 6:30; TBA at Millis, 6:30; TBA at Palmer, 6:30; TBA at Taconic, 6:30; TBA at West Boylston, 6:30; TBA at Springfield International, 6:30; TBA at Douglas, 6:30; TBA at Carver, 6:30; TBA at Hopedale, 6:30.