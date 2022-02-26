State girls’ hockey playoffs: Seeding and pairings for D1 and D2 tournaments

The MIAA unveiled the girls’ hockey brackets Friday night for the first statewide tournament, with Austin Prep (22-0) claiming the top seed in Division 1 and Duxbury (17-2-2) following suit in Division 2.

Dates and times for all the matchups are still to be announced and are not considered official until 24 hours after Friday’s release. The state finals for both Division 1 and Division 2 will be held Sunday, March 20 at TD Garden.

Arlington (18-1-1), Notre Dame Academy Hingham (10-5-4), and St. Mary’s (12-7-3) round out the top four seeds in Division 1. Braintree (14-5-1), King Philip (18-4), and Pembroke (15-5) represent the rest of the top four seeds in Division 2.