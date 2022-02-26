State girls’ hockey playoffs: Seeding and pairings for D1 and D2 tournaments

The MIAA unveiled the girls’ hockey brackets Friday night for the first statewide tournament, with Austin Prep (22-0) claiming the top seed in Division 1 and Duxbury (17-2-2) following suit in Division 2.
Dates and times for all the matchups are still to be announced and are not considered official until 24 hours after Friday’s release. The state finals for both Division 1 and Division 2 will be held Sunday, March 20 at TD Garden.
Arlington (18-1-1), Notre Dame Academy Hingham (10-5-4), and St. Mary’s (12-7-3) round out the top four seeds in Division 1. Braintree (14-5-1), King Philip (18-4), and Pembroke (15-5) represent the rest of the top four seeds in Division 2.
Advertisement
In Division 1, there will be no preliminary round games, as 32 teams qualified for the state tournament. Division 2 will see only one game in the preliminary round, as No. 33 Central Catholic (13-6-2) will visit No. 32 Framingham (8-7-5), with the winner traveling to face Duxbury on Mar. 5.
DIVISION 1
Seeds: 1. Austin Prep (22-0); 2. Arlington (18-1-1); 3. Notre Dame (Hingham) (10-5-4); 4. St. Mary’s (12-7-3); 5. Acton-Boxborough/Bromfield (15-4-3); 6. Shrewsbury (13-6-1); 7. Bishop Feehan (11-6-3); 8. Cape Cod (13-4-3); 9. HPNA (10-8-2); 10. Hingham (11-10-1); 11. Methuen/Tewksbury (8-8-4); 12. Bishop Stang (11-7-2); 13. Bishop Fenwick (9-9-2); 14. Pope Francis (12-7-1); 15. Peabody (15-4-1); 16. Winthrop (17-0-1); 17. Longmeadow (7-7-1); 18. Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake (11-9); 19. Quincy/North Quincy (12-8); 20. Plymouth (10-9-1); 21. Billerica/Chelmsford (10-10); 22. Stoneham/Wilmington (8-11-1); 23. Newton North/South (4-13-3); 24. Mansfield/OA/Foxboro (3-15-1); 25. Reading (8-11-1); 26. Arlington Catholic (4-15-1); 27. Auburn (12-6); 28. Newburyport (10-8-2); 29. Wayland/Weston (9-9-2); 30. Beverly/Danvers (9-9-2); 31. Marblehead (8-12); 32. Ursuline (4-12-3).
Wed., March 2 — First round
Auburn vs. Shrewsbury at NorthStar Ice Sports, Westborough, 6.
Fri., March 4 — First round
Quincy/North Quincy vs. Pope Francis at Smead Arena, Springfield, 7.
Advertisement
TBA — First round
Arlington Catholic at Bishop Feehan, TBA; Beverly/Danvers at Notre Dame (Hingham), TBA; Billerica/Chelmsford at Bishop Stang, TBA; Longmeadow at Winthrop, TBA; Mansfield/OA/Foxboro at HPNA, TBA; Marblehead at Arlington, TBA; Newburyport at Acton-Boxborough/Bromfield, TBA; Newton North/South at Hingham, TBA; Plymouth at Bishop Fenwick, TBA; Reading at Cape Cod, TBA; Stoneham/Wilmington at Methuen/Tewksbury, TBA; Ursuline at Austin Prep, TBA; Wayland/Weston at St. Mary’s, TBA; Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake at Peabody, TBA.
DIVISION 2
Seeds: 1. Duxbury (17-2-2); 2. Braintree (14-5-1); 3. King Philip (18-4); 4. Pembroke (15-5); 5. Natick (12-6-2); 6. Sandwich (16-4-1); 7. Westwood (14-4-2); 8. Andover (12-6-2); 9. Canton (14-6); 10. Algonquin/Hudson (14-3-2); 11. Needham (10-5-5); 12. Woburn (14-4-2); 13. Archbishop Williams (12-5-3); 14. Norwood (17-3-1); 15. Winchester (13-3-4); 16. Falmouth (12-7-1); 17. Medway/Ashland (13-6-1); 18. Wellesley (11-8-1); 19. Malden Catholic (12-7-2); 20. Weymouth (10-8-1); 21. Barnstable (10-8); 22. Medfield/Norton (13-7); 23. Matignon (7-9-2); 24. Watertown (15-5); 25. Franklin (6-10-4); 26. Boston Latin (11-7-2); 27. Burlington (12-8); 28. Lincoln-Sudbury (11-7-2); 29. Walpole (8-12); 30. Norwell (8-10-1); 31. Hanover (8-8-2); 32. Framingham (8-7-5); 33. Central Catholic (13-6-2).
TBA — Preliminary
Central Catholic at Framingham, TBA.
Thu., March 3 — First round
Walpole vs. Pembroke at Hobomock Ice Arena, Pembroke, 5; Matignon vs. Algonquin/Hudson at New England Sports Center, Marlborough, 8:30.
Sat., March 5 — First round
Burlington vs. Sandwich at Gallo Arena, Bourne, 3; TBA vs. Duxbury at The Bog, Kingston, 5:40.
TBA — First round
Barnstable at Woburn, TBA; Boston Latin at Westwood, TBA; Franklin at Andover, TBA; Hanover at Braintree, TBA; Lincoln-Sudbury at Natick, TBA; Malden Catholic at Norwood, TBA; Medfield/Norton at Needham, TBA; Medway/Ashland at Falmouth, TBA; Norwell at King Philip, TBA; Watertown at Canton, TBA; Wellesley at Winchester, TBA; Weymouth at Archbishop Williams, TBA.
Advertisement
Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.