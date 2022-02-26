Who are the most important people in the Red Sox organization?

There were 44 players who played at least one game for the 2018 championship team and only eight remain in the organization, nine if you count Jackie Bradley Jr. leaving as a free agent then being reacquired via trade.

The Red Sox have had five managers over the last 11 seasons and four people who have run baseball operations under different titles.

Chaim Bloom (left) quickly recognized that Alex Cora was the best choice to manage the Red Sox.

Alex Cora had nine coaches on his staff in 2019. Only two — Carlos Febles and Ramón Vázquez — remain on the staff. There have been eight pitching coaches in the last 12 seasons.

The one constant for the Red Sox has been change.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the 20 most important people in the organization — with a focus on the baseball side of the business:

1. Chaim Bloom: The Red Sox were ahead of schedule last season, winning 92 games and coming within two victories of the World Series. Meanwhile, the farm system has made considerable strides in the last two years, particularly in broadening the base of talent. That’s a credit to Bloom exploring all avenues to find players.

Bloom was hired to put the Sox in position to win every season, as opposed to the feast-or-famine roller coaster they were on. He has them moving in that direction despite numerous unexpected obstacles during his tenure.

The big question: Will the fan base embrace a team built around endless roster churn?

2. Alex Cora: Is there a better fit for manager and market than Cora and Boston? He communicates well with the players, the front office, and the media. More than anything, Cora understands the manager’s position as the daily spokesman for the organization and how important that is in setting the tone around the team. He’s deft at controlling the message while maintaining his authenticity.

Bloom had the opportunity to hire “his” manager and came to understand Cora was the best choice. Their relationship worked well last season.

But Cora is 46 and eventually could look for a different role in the game, perhaps as a general manager. For now, he’s grateful to be back in the game after being suspended for 2020.

3. John Henry and Tom Werner: Obviously ownership is crucial to the success of any team in any sport. Henry and Werner are the common denominator to the Sox having more championships this century than any other organization.

But the owners have stepped far out of the public spotlight over the last few years and left it to team president Sam Kennedy to be the front man for the organization.

Don’t take that for lack of interest. After 20 years, they’ve just left the day-to-day drama to others. As Fenway Sports Group gains more value, the Sox are positioned well for the future.

Rafael Devers could be the Sox' most important on-field piece. Elsa/Getty

4. Rafael Devers: At 25, Devers could be the team’s best hitter over the next decade. Or he could go the route of Mookie Betts and get traded for prospects in lieu of a contract extension.

The lingering question with Devers is still where he fits best defensively. Since 2018, he grades out as the worst third baseman in the majors based on defensive runs saved.

It’s easy to say that Devers should move to first base, but it’s worth taking the time to work with him at third. This could be the season where a decision is made.

5. Xander Bogaerts: After nine highly productive years in Boston, Bogaerts has the right to opt out of his contract after the coming season. He’d leave $60 million on the table but could easily get twice that as a free agent if he remains at the same level he was last season.

Will the Sox step up make Bogaerts a deal to stay?

Bogaerts, 29, has been on the injured list once in his career, has an .847 OPS the last six seasons, and is one of the most respected players in the game.

Maybe the solution is to sign him to a new deal contingent on agreeing to move to a different position given his well-below-average defensive play at shortstop.

6. Garrett Whitlock: Stealing him from the Yankees in the Rule 5 Draft proved to be a genius move. Now the Sox will determine if Whitlock remains in the bullpen or takes his four-pitch mix and unerring poise into the rotation. At some point, it’s a waste of his talent to stay in the bullpen.

At 25, the righthander is a huge piece of the future after appearing in 46 games as a rookie and posting a 1.96 ERA.

7. Chris Sale: He has three years and $85 million remaining on his contract, so the lefthander certainly is important. Sale was 5-1 with a 3.16 ERA over nine starts in the 2021 regular season but was shaky in the postseason, allowing eight earned runs over only nine innings in three starts.

Sale should be sharper in his second year back from Tommy John surgery. That’s usually how it works. The Sox are counting on it.

8. Sam Kennedy: The team president and CEO has had his hands full the last 2½ years. The Sox fired Dave Dombrowski, “parted ways” with Cora, tanked the 2020 season, rehired Cora, saw Fenway Park become a vaccination center, dealt with a teamwide COVID-19 outbreak, and then made the playoffs on the final day of last season.

Kennedy has ably handled the ruckus. He is invaluable to the organization.

9. Jason Varitek: He’s been a valuable addition to the coaching staff, working with the pitchers and catchers on game-planning and serving as part of Cora’s in-game brain trust.

Varitek’s goal is to be a manager. Whether that’s in Boston remains to be seen. Building his communication skills with the media will help him get a team of his own, and he’s taking those steps.

10. Triston Casas: The 22-year-old first baseman is expected to open the season in Triple A. He had a strong 2021 season, helping Team USA to an Olympic silver medal in Japan and hitting .279 with an .877 OPS in 86 minor league games.

Casas has been carefully developing his swing and plate approach. The true test is always major league pitching, but he has the potential to hit for average with a lot of power.

Perhaps the best talent in last year's draft, Marcelo Mayer is Boston's top prospect. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

11. Marcelo Mayer: The player many experts felt was the best overall talent in the draft fell to the Sox with the fourth pick last July. Mayer, 19, got his first taste of pro ball with 26 games in the Gulf Coast League and could make a quick rise in the system.

The shortstop has all the tools along with an advanced feel for the game.

12. Brian O’Halloran: He started with the Sox as an intern in 2002 and became GM in 2019. These days, being the GM under a president of baseball operations or chief baseball officer is the best job in baseball. You get the pay bump and title but no blame if things go south.

O’Halloran has a significant role overseeing the day-to-day details of running a team.

13. Alex Verdugo: The Red Sox traded Betts for financial purposes. But did they get any everyday players back? It’s still not clear.

Verdugo declined last season after a promising 2020. He’s still a good contact hitter, but there’s not much speed and he hit only four home runs in the second half. Lefties ate him up, too.

The Sox need more from Verdugo this season. The other two players who came over from the Dodgers — Jeter Downs and Connor Wong — hit poorly in Triple A last season.

14. Paul Toboni: He has run two drafts since being named amateur scouting director. They produced Mayer, talented second baseman Nick Yorke, and slugger Blaze Jordan.

The draft experts panned the selection of Yorke in 2021 then backtracked when he hit .325 with a .928 OPS over 97 games as a 19-year-old last season.

Toboni knows his business and is playing a big role.

15. Kiké Hernández: He’s entering the final year of his contract. But Hernández has shown he can succeed in Boston, plays multiple positions well, and helps foster a good environment in the clubhouse.

Is that enough to keep him in Boston beyond this season?

Nate Eovaldi had a career year in 2021, but at 32, isn't a long-term solution at the top of the rotation. Carmen Mandato/Getty

16. Nate Eovaldi: A 3.75 earned run average and a sharp drop in his walk rate (1.6) the last two seasons attests to Eovaldi finally staying healthy and learning how to best use his high-end stuff.

But the 32-year-old righthander will be a free agent after the season. With the other financial issues to deal with on the roster, he could be headed elsewhere.

17. Raquel Ferreira: As women make further inroads in baseball, Ferreira is a role model. She has been involved in baseball operations for 24 years, rising to executive vice president and assistant general manager.

Ferreira, who has deep family ties to New England, turned down an interview with the Mets last fall. But they won’t be the last team to come calling.

18. Dave Bush: The coming season will be his third as pitching coach. Bush has an analytical approach backed by having pitched nine seasons in the majors. He’s also been with the Sox since 2016 and works well with the minor league staff as a result.

The Sox take a collaborative approach to pitching, which has generally worked well considering the strides Eovaldi and Eduardo Rodriguez made during his tenure.

19. Brad Pearson: He’s the team’s director of sports medicine and head athletic trainer. That means Pearson has a big say in the lineup.

As teams gain more sophistication in using data to predict performance, the medical staff has taken on a significant role in determining how best to manage playing time.

Pearson has been with the Sox since 2011 and gained a lot of trust. Cora refers often to how much he relies on him.

20. Maverick Carter and LeBron James: They have ownership stakes in Fenway Sports Group and Carter was recently named to the board of the directors of the Red Sox Foundation.

To date, there’s no evidence they have had any direct influence on the Red Sox, but Carter and James have proven to be savvy businessmen. Maybe they will help recruit a big free agent someday?

SEARCH CONTINUES

Lockout delays starter development

Sox pitching prospect Bryan Mata is working his way back from Tommy John surgery. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Red Sox have not developed a homegrown starting pitcher of any consequence since Clay Buchholz, who was drafted in 2005.

They have taken 19 pitchers in the first two rounds of the draft since and signed numerous Latin American prospects without finding a reliable starter for the major league rotation.

The search has been postponed by the lockout. Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford would be in big league camp otherwise, as would Brayan Bello, Jay Groome, and Bryan Mata.

Houck may ultimately be best suited for the bullpen but will get every chance to start after pitching to a 3.68 ERA in 13 major league starts last season.

Bello, who turns 23 in May, has been with the Sox since 2017. The righthander from the Dominican Republic finished last season in Double A and showed rotation potential.

Mata is recovering from Tommy John surgery and won’t be ready until midseason. Groome is a wild card. A first-round pick in 2016, the lefthander is 23 but has made only 41 starts over six seasons because of injuries.

Groome got to Double A last season and was sharp in three starts. Camp would be a chance to build on that.

Even if the lockout ends soon, a condensed spring training will mean fewer looks at prospects. But at least the Sox have some candidates who could emerge.

ETC.

Still carrying torch for team

The Braves haven’t played in Boston since 1952, but the Boston Braves Historical Association still has approximately 300 members and this month published a 10-page newsletter.

Bob Brady was nice enough to send along a copy, which included a list of the concession stand items at Braves Field in the final season.

A hot dog and beer would set you back 55 cents. A cheeseburger was 45 cents or a fan could choose from a ham sandwich, a Swiss cheese sandwich, a hot pastrami sandwich, or an egg salad sandwich. All were 35 cents or less.

Coffee and soft drinks were a dime, as was the scorecard. A season ticket was $150 for box seats and individual game tickets ran from $3.60 to 60 cents.

To drum up interest in the team, public relations director Billy Sullivan (who went on to own the Patriots) chartered a plane in January to bring a group of writers across the country and to Puerto Rico and Cuba to visit with up-and-coming prospects. In all, the group flew 10,200 miles.

Alas, the Braves finished 64-89-2, drew only 281,278 fans, and moved to Milwaukee after the season. The final game at Braves Field was an 8-2 loss against the Brooklyn Dodgers on Sept. 21 that took 2 hours and 12 minutes.

But it wasn’t a total loss. The Braves signed an interesting prospect in June of ‘52: an 18-year-old second baseman from Alabama named Hank Aaron.

Extra bases

Northeastern righthander and Walpole native Cam Schlittler would have pitched against the Red Sox this week if not for the lockout. Jim Pierce

The Northeastern-Red Sox exhibition game scheduled for Friday was, of course, canceled. The Huskies stayed in Fort Myers, Fla., and played the University of Minnesota at Hammond Stadium. East Walpole righthander Cam Schlittler allowed two unearned runs over six innings in a 3-1 loss. Schlittler and teammate Sebastian Keane, a righthander from North Andover, are getting a lot of attention from scouts. Northeastern was 36-12 last season and lost two tight games in the NCAA Tournament . . . Here’s an interesting exercise: Find a team for free agent Carlos Correa. There’s no obvious choice. Maybe the Blue Jays take a shot and move Bo Bichette to a different position. Don’t rule out the Yankees, who can’t sit by and wait for prospect Anthony Volpe, who finished last season at High A . . . Happy birthday to Matt Stairs, who is 54 and surely still a “professional hitter,” as he was often labeled. Stairs played parts of 19 seasons in the majors for 12 teams and had an .832 OPS, along with a record 23 pinch-hit home runs. Stairs was with the Red Sox for 39 games in 1995. Willie Banks is 53. He was third overall pick of the 1987 draft out of St. Anthony’s High in Jersey City, N.J., a basketball powerhouse. Banks was 33-39 with a 4.75 ERA over nine seasons. His last 34 appearances came for the Red Sox from 2001-02.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.