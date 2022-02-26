Winchester’s Easton Tan overcomes all obstacles, sets MIAA Meet of Champions record in 55-meter hurdles

“My coach was telling me to ‘be like water,’” Tan said. “Don’t worry about other people, just focus on yourself.”

Finishing second in the preliminary race with a time of 7.60 seconds — well below his 7.39-second personal record and short of qualifying leader Jordany Volquez (7.47) of Lawrence — Tan’s thoughts settled on his personal hero, Bruce Lee. He wanted to channel the martial arts legend’s famous quote.

When Winchester senior Easton Tan stepped to the starting line of the 55-meter hurdles final Saturday at the MIAA Indoor Track Meet of Champions at the Reggie Lewis Center, he knew the race ahead, while short, would be as much of a mental battle as it was physical.

Advertisement

When it counted most, Tan made a splash.

Easton Tan of Winchester followed up his Division 2 victory in the 55-meter hurdles from last weekend with an All-State championship. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The senior crossed the line in 7.36 seconds, not only setting a personal record to win the event, but running the second-fastest time in state history behind Stoughton’s Greg Boursiquot, who ran 7.35 seconds in 2011. Tan’s time was also the fourth-fastest in New England history, tying Boursiquot’s meet record.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“He works so hard year-round, constantly honing his craft,” Winchester coach Jason Cacciapuoti said of Tan.

“To see him go out today and be able to put it all together at the Meet of Champions, and be able to take home the crown that has been on his goal list for a couple years now was really exciting.”

Tan believed his first two hurdles off the line were slow, but by focusing on himself instead of his opponents, he found the energy to burst ahead of the field.

“I just found myself and why I want to win it all, and I just beat that record,” Tan said. “I’m just so happy right now.”

Kiyanni Simas of Milford won the girls' 55-meter dash, and also added a state championship in the long jump. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

On the girls’ side, Milford’s Kiyanni Simas won the 55-meter dash (7.21) and the long jump (19-¾). The spacing between the events allowed Simas to compete in both, but she said she still had to compartmentalize her focus to be at her best in each.

Advertisement

Simas edged out Wellesley’s Annie Comella (7.28) in the 55-meter finals after leading the pack in the preliminaries. In the long jump, Simas did not foul on any of her attempts, and after jumping 18-8½ on her first entry, cleared 19 feet on her fifth try.

While happy with her winning performances, Simas believes she still has room to improve.

“I have a pretty good acceleration phase, but definitely want to work on my drive phase,” Simas said.

Other top performers on the day included Mansfield’s Jake Wall, who set a meet record in the boys’ long jump and finished third in the 55-meter hurdles. His 23-10¼ leap eclipsed Hingham’s Andrew Bolze’s record from 2014 (23-8).

The senior fouled just once in six attempts, and felt right in his approach, breaking the record on his fifth try.

“This week in practice, I kind of switched up my start, gave myself a little momentum going to the board, so I knew I could jump that far,” Wall said.

Rory Clare of Wellesley gets a hug from Brookline's Camille Jordan after winning the girls' 1,000 meters. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Medfield’s Alex Lusby won the girls’ 600 meters (1:34.95), setting the fastest time in the state this season, and teamed up with Ava Blake, Audrey Callahan and Bella Gangemi to finish third in the girls’ 4x400 (4:07.56) behind Wachusett (4:03.54) and Lexington (4:05.70).

Pentucket’s Emily Rubio also excelled in two events, winning the girls’ high jump (5-4) and finishing fifth in the long jump (17-7).

Advertisement

South Hadley’s Jonas Clarke set a meet record in the boys’ 55 meters (6.28) after recording the fastest time in the nation at the Division 2 Championships last week (6.24).

Acton-Boxborough’s John Lung won the boys’ high jump (6-6), clearing the same height that won him the Division 1 state title.

The Meet of Champions was scored only for individual athletes and relays, so there was no overall team title.

Jonas Clarke of South Hadley surged to victory in the 55-meter dash. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Acton-Boxborough's John Lung was the clear winner in the boys' high jump. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

BOYS

MIAA Meet of Champions

at Reggie Lewis Center

55m — 1. Jonas Clarke, South Hadley, 0:06.28; 2. Alex Arborgast, Tewksbury, 0:06.53; 3. Jason Wonodi, Brockton, 0:06.547; 4. Brett Earle, Quabbin, 0:06.548; 5. Samuel Pan, Acton-Boxborough, 0:06.55; 5. Everton Muir, Newton North, 0:06.55.

55m hurdles — 1. Easton Tan, Winchester, 0:07.36; 2. Jordany Volquez-Grullon, Lawrence, 0:07.43; 3. Jake Wall, Mansfield, 0:07.55; 4. Nolen Beauregard, Walpole, 0:07.6; 5. Tristan O’Riorden, Nashoba, 0:07.8.

300m — 1. Alex Landry, Acton-Boxborough, 0:34.78; 2. Brett Earle, Quabbin, 0:35.32; 3. Michael Harden, Reading, 0:35.37; 4. Connor Gilmore, Medway, 0:36.14; 5. Gabriel Merrow, Nashoba, 0:36.19.

600m — 1. Bradley Diaz, Wakefield, 1:20.51; 2. Justin Levy, Newton South, 1:20.61; 3. Hatim Boukhtam, Quincy, 1:21.97; 4. Jackson Coelho, Belmont, 1:22.6; 5. Tom Skerry, Xaverian, 1:23.84.

1000m — 1. Garrett Rieden, Littleton, 2:31.85; 2. Evan Eberle, Lexington, 2:32.65; 3. David Manfredi, Weymouth, 2:32.85; 4. Colin Kirn, Andover, 2:32.86; 5. TJ Carleo, Newburyport, 2:34.22.

Mile — 1. Freddy Collins, Nashoba, 4:15.92; 2. Tyler Tubman, Newton North, 4:17.15; 3. Zach Utz, Martha’s Vineyard, 4:22.22; 4. Will Liu, Acton-Boxborough, 4:22.28; 5. Jack Graffeo, Westford, 4:22.5.

Advertisement

2-mile — 1. Sam Burgess, Framingham, 9:12.99; 2. Kyler McNatt, Needham, 9:18.38; 3. Charlie Tuttle, St. John’s Prep, 9:19.88; 4. Paul Bergeron, Westford, 9:20.5; 5. Ryan Sarney, Oliver Ames, 9:23.76.

High jump — 1. John Lung, Acton-Boxborough, 6 feet 6 inches; 2. Ephraim Mugwanya, Haverhill, 6-2; 2. Brogan Madden, Algonquin, 6-2; 4. Nathan Schultz, North Attleborough, 6-2; 5. Schuyler Schmitt, Marblehead, 6-2.

Long jump — 1. Jake Wall, Mansfield, 23 feet 10.25 inches; 2. Avery Warshaw, Hingham, 22-0; 3. Brandon Riley, Weymouth, 21-10.25; 4. Tyler Yen, Wellesley, 21-6; 5. Benjamin Evee, BC High, 21-5.75.

Shot put — 1. Jacob Cookinham, Bishop Stang, 62 feet 4.75 inches; 2. Yoofi Abaka, Burncoat, 53-11.25; 3. Jacob Reinach, Natick, 51-6.5; 4. Kevin Kazadi, Woburn, 50-5.75; 5. Brodie Clemente, North Attleborough, 49-9.75.

4 x 200 — 1. Newton North, 1:30.9; 2. Acton-Boxborough, 1:30.97; 3. Newton South, 1:32.93; 4. Duxbury, 1:33.07; 5. Weymouth, 1:33.22.

4 x 400 — 1. Concord-Carlisle, 8:03.14; 2. Lowell, 8:03.27; 3. Acton-Boxborough, 8:06.8; 4. Lexington, 8:07.41; 5. Wakefield, 8:10.88.

4 x 800 — 1. Concord-Carlisle, 8:03.14; 2. Lowell, 8:03.27; 3. Acton-Boxborough, 8:06.8; 4. Lexington, 8:07.41; 5. Wakefield, 8:10.88.

Amelia Everett of Newton South was on the clock on the way to winning the girls' mile, eventually finishing in 5:00:48. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

GIRLS

MIAA Meet of Champions

at Reggie Lewis Center

55m — 1. Kiyanni Simas, Milford, 0:07.21; 2. Annie Comella, Wellesley, 0:07.28; 3. Abigail Lothian, Wellesley, 0:07.29; 4. Kylee Bernard, Cambridge, 0:07.3; 5. Ijeoma Ezechukwu, Ayer Shirley, 0:07.37.

55m hurdles — 1. Megan Frazee, Westford, 0:08.413; 2. Jodi Parrott, Andover, 0:08.415; 3. Simone Dunbar, Sharon, 0:08.417; 4. Celia Kulis, Wilmington, 0:08.63; 5. Jennifer Williams, Old Rochester, 0:08.65.

Advertisement

300m — 1. Kylee Bernard, Cambridge, 0:39.87; 2. Ali Murphy, Norton, 0:40.43; 3. Abby Desmarais, Framingham, 0:40.87; 4. Ijeoma Ezechukwu, Ayer Shirley, 0:40.91; 5. Chantal Coelho, Wellesley, 0:41.21.

600m — 1. Alex Lusby, Medfield, 1:34.95; 2. Emily Burdick, Billerica, 1:36.73; 3. Lily Bulczynski, Newton South, 1:37.37; 4. Caelen O’Leary, Taunton, 1:37.48; 5. Charlotte Henning, Marshfield, 1:37.57.

1000m — 1. Rory Clare, Wellesley, 2:53.47; 2. Camille Jordan, Brookline, 2:55.68; 3. Shea Podbelski, Norton, 2:58.03; 4. Anna Mackey, Melrose, 2:59.67; 5. Nubia Pereira, Woburn, 3:00.15.

Mile — 1. Amelia Everett, Newton South, 5:00.48; 2. Ava Criniti, Lexington, 5:02.86; 3. Katie Sobieraj, Oliver Ames, 5:04.47; 4. Shae Regan, Littleton, 5:04.74; 5. Carmen Luisi, Holliston, 5:05.56.

2-mile — 1. Shae Regan, Littleton, 10:54.59; 2. Caroline Collins, Nashoba, 11:15.62; 3. Anna Boyd, Bishop Feehan, 11:20.54; 4. Kylie Marion, Narragansett, 11:22.03; 5. Elizabeth Donahue, Reading, 11:23.31.

High jump — 1. Emily Rubio, Pentucket, 5 feet 4 inches; 2. Mari McBride, Lexington, 5-2; 3. Megan Frazee, Westford, 5-2; 4. Celia Kulis, Wilmington, 5-2; 5. Veralie Perrier, Central Catholic, 5-2.

Long jump — 1. Kiyanni Simas, Milford, 19 feet 0.75 inches; 2. Megan Frazee, Westford, 18-2.75; 3. Jodi Parrott, Andover, 18-1; 4. Bridget Lee, Braintree, 17-10; 5. Emily Rubio, Pentucket, 17-7.

Shot put — 1. Skye Petrie-Cameron, Newton North, 40 feet 10.25 inches; 2. Julia Tulimieri, Newton North, 39-1.25; 3. Jenna Bard, North Andover, 38-10.5; 4. Natalie Krysta, Bellingham, 37-7.25; 5. Lily Siegelman, Newton North, 36-5.25.

4 x 200 — 1. Andover, 1:46.72; 2. Lowell, 1:47.01; 3. Wachusett, 1:47.14; 4. Burlington, 1:47.18; 5. Newton North, 1:47.97.

4 x 400 — 1. Wachusett, 4:03.54; 2. Lexington, 4:05.7; 3. Medfield, 4:07.56; 4. Hingham, 4:08.57; 5. Wellesley, 4:09.13.

4 x 800 — 1. Brookline, 9:27.2; 2. Wellesley, 9:37.57; 3. Newton North, 9:39.24; 4. Weston, 9:40.12; 5. Milton, 9:41.52.

Rory Clare of Wellesley leans across the line to win the girls' 1,000 meters. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Joseph Pohoryles can be reached at joseph.pohoryles@globe.com.