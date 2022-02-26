Photos: A look at the unfolding crisis in Ukraine

As Russian troops press on in their invasion of Ukraine, residents have been forced to seek shelter underground while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to remain in the country.

With Ukraine clinging to independence in the face of the assault, Zelensky offered reassurance in a video uploaded on social media that the country’s military would stand up to the broad attack.

“We aren’t going to lay down weapons. We will protect the country,” the Ukrainian president said. “Our weapon is our truth, and our truth is that it’s our land, our country, our children. And we will defend all of that.”