Photos: A look at the unfolding crisis in Ukraine

By Globe wire servicesUpdated February 26, 2022, 7 minutes ago
A Ukrainian soldier walked through debris following a Russian airstrike in Kyiv on Feb. 26, 2022.Vadim Ghirda/Associated Press

As Russian troops press on in their invasion of Ukraine, residents have been forced to seek shelter underground while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to remain in the country.

With Ukraine clinging to independence in the face of the assault, Zelensky offered reassurance in a video uploaded on social media that the country’s military would stand up to the broad attack.

“We aren’t going to lay down weapons. We will protect the country,” the Ukrainian president said. “Our weapon is our truth, and our truth is that it’s our land, our country, our children. And we will defend all of that.”

The invasion threatens to topple Ukraine’s democratic government and scramble the post-Cold War world order.

Here’s a look at the scenes in the capital of Kyiv and elsewhere in Ukraine as the crisis unfolds.

Ukrainian soldiers took positions outside a military facility as two cars burned in a street in Kyiv on Feb. 26, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press
A toy amongst the debris near an apartment building damaged following a rocket attack, in Kyiv on Feb. 26, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press
A child looked through a window of a bus carrying refugees fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine in the border town of Przemysl, Poland on Feb. 26, 2022. Petr David Josek/Associated Press
Ukrainian troops inspected the site following a Russian airstrike in Kyiv on Feb. 26, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/Associated Press
Civil defense personnel manned a checkpoint in Kyiv on Feb. 26, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press
A Polish border guard assisted refugees from Ukraine as they arrived to Poland at the Korczowa border crossing on Feb. 26, 2022. Czarek Sokolowski/Associated Press
Kyivans waited for an air raid to end in a bomb shelter inside the school on Feb. 26, 2022 in Kyiv.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty
A member of the Kyiv territorial defense battalion walked through a grocery store on Feb. 26, 2022 in Kyiv.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty
A car with a smashed window on Feb. 26, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty
Firefighters rested after working to extinguish an apartment building damaged following a rocket attack, in Kyiv on Feb. 26, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press
A Ukrainian soldier ran holding his weapon outside a military facility in Kyiv on Feb. 26, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press
Ukrainian soldiers took positions outside a military facility after an explosion in Kyiv on Feb. 26, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press
A civil defense man stood guard at a checkpoint in Kyiv on Feb. 26, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press
Ukrainian troops inspected the site following a Russian airstrike in Kyiv on Feb. 26, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/Associated Press
An ambulance parked near a barricade and Ukrainian armored vehicles in a street in Kyiv on Feb. 26, 2022.Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press
Ukrainian servicemen walked by fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv on Feb. 25, 2022. Oleksandr Ratushniak/Associated Press
Helga Tarasova hugged her daugther Kira Shapovalova as they waited in an underground shelter during a bombing alert in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Feb. 26, 2022. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images
People rested in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, on Feb. 24, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press
People took shelter at a building basement while the sirens sounded announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv on Feb. 25, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press