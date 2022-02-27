‘SNL’ shows support for Ukraine in touching tribute and host John Mulaney joins the five-timers club

Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong began the program by coming on stage and introducing the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York. The choir stood behind sunflowers and candles that spelled out “KYIV,” the country’s capital, and sang “Prayer for Ukraine,” as a tribute to the unrest.

After the performance, host John Mulaney, the stand-up comedian and former writer on Saturday Night Live said it felt good to be back hosting, his fifth time doing so.

“For many, many reasons, I’m grateful to be here tonight. After a very complicated year, it is wonderful to be in a place that’s always emphasized sobriety and mental health,” Mulaney said.

In hosting Saturday, Mulaney joined the five-timers club and appearances were made by others who shared the five-time honor. Conan O’Brien, Tina Fey, Paul Rudd, Candice Bergen, Steve Martin, and Elliott Gould all congratulated Mulaney on the accomplishment. In a sketch, Mulaney received a blue jacket embroidered with the number five.

During the “Weekend Update,” portion of the show, there were also references to the Ukraine situation. Host Colin Jost had this to say:

“President Putin launched the attack with support from allies like Belarus and Tucker Carlson,” Jost said. “Many analysts were surprised that Putin went through with the invasion even though it was obviously going to be a colossal mistake. But he couldn’t back down after all that build-up. Kind of like how NBC still had to go through with airing the Winter Olympics.”

LCD Soundsystem, a rock band from New York, also performed.

Next week SNL fans can expect Oscar Isaac to host. Charli XCX will be the musical guest.









Allana J. Barefield can be reached at allana.barefield@globe.com.