Brief snow showers hit Boston, causing poor visibility and slick roads

Fast-moving snow showers made their way through Boston Sunday night and were expected to leave roads wet and possibly icy into Monday morning, as temperatures drop into the teens overnight, the National Weather Service said.

The brief snow showers in Boston began after 9 p.m. and were expected to end around 11 p.m., according to Hayden Frank, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Norton.

The weather service also warned on Twitter that the snow showers could briefly cause poor visibility for drivers and leave roads slick.