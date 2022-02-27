Brief snow showers hit Boston, causing poor visibility and slick roads

Fast-moving snow showers made their way through Boston Sunday night and were expected to leave roads wet and possibly icy into Monday morning, as temperatures drop into the teens overnight, the National Weather Service said.
The brief snow showers in Boston began after 9 p.m. and were expected to end around 11 p.m., according to Hayden Frank, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Norton.
The weather service also warned on Twitter that the snow showers could briefly cause poor visibility for drivers and leave roads slick.
“Motorists can expect briefly poor visibility in heavy snow and gusty winds,” the National Weather Service said. “Many roads may tend to be wet, but some icy spots may develop especially along bridges and overpasses.”
Advertisement
A cold front was also expected to descend into the area, leaving temperatures in the mid-teens overnight, with wind chills hitting between 5 degrees below zero and 5 above zero on Monday morning, Frank said.
Temperatures were expected to hit the middle to upper 20s Monday, Frank said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.