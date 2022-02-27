In Concord, demonstrators gather in solidarity with Ukraine

“Concord is the cradle of American liberty, and it was good that such a rally was done here,” Ihor Kowal, a Concord resident who attended and helped organize the vigil, said in a telephone interview Sunday. “Americans went up against tyranny, the bully of the English monarchy 200 years ago. Ukrainians want the same things: democracy, liberty. They don’t want anyone telling them what they can or cannot do.”

The vigil for Ukraine was held in Monument Square, about a half-mile from the North Bridge, where the Minutemen confronted British soldiers at the dawn of the Revolutionary War.

Demonstrators gathered in Concord Sunday to denounce Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and call for peace, as tensions drastically escalated and Russian forces moved deeper into the country.

The vigil was organized by the progressive activist group Concord Indivisible and drew about 150 demonstrators, who waved Ukrainian flags and held homemade signs as cars passed them in Monument Square. Vigils and rallies in support for Ukraine have popped up across the state since Russia began its attack Wednesday night, including several in Boston on Sunday.

“I was very pleasantly surprised so many people who took time to come and support Ukraine during this dire time,” Kowal said.

Kowal and his wife, Irena, lived in Kyiv for 11 years in the 1990s and the early 2000s and both have family members who are still in the country, he said.

They first moved to Kyiv in 1993, a little more than a year after the fall of the Soviet Union, and over the next several years they watched as “democracy started to flourish” in Ukraine, he said.

“People became more sure of themselves, more outward-looking, and that was good to see,” he said.

Kowal said he saw a significant shift in the country’s culture while living there.

“Newspapers began reporting facts, people became free to worship, it became normal to question and discuss and argue,” he said. “Russian chauvinism had robbed them of their cultural identity. We saw that firsthand.”

The city where Kowal lived is now the scene of missile strikes and gun battles as Russian troops close in around the Ukrainian capital, a city of almost 3 million people. While many civilians have fled the chaos, others have remained to take up arms and defend their city and country.

“Even though Ukraine is outmanned, outgunned, in the end they will get their full freedom,” he said. “Maybe not this year or in five years time, but it will happen.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.