Matthew, 15, enjoys taking lots of photographs

He is on the Autism Spectrum and is non-verbal. Although Matthew is not able to communicate his needs through speech, he is expressive and has been able to communicate his basic needs through modified signing or through the use of his I-Pad communication app.

Matthew enjoys acknowledging others by waving and occasionally saying “hi.”

Matthew is an aspiring photographer. He enjoys taking abstract photographs on his polaroid camera. Matthew loves to look at photographs of himself, his family, and other people. He will spend his free time flipping through photo albums or sharing his pictures with others.

Along with photography, one of Matthew’s favorite things is SpongeBob. From toys to pillows to the TV show, anything SpongeBob related will catch his interest. He is also fascinated with stickers and bubbles.

Matthew has a quiet personality and generally positive temperament. He enjoys being in the moment and finds joy in simple things.

Matthew gets along very well with other children and does not present with any difficult behaviors in the home or the community.

Matthew is currently residing in a residential group home. Matthew is loved by his teachers and is sometimes visited by them outside of school time.

Legally freed for adoption, Matthew is looking to move into a home environment. Matthew has supportive family members in his life that would be beneficial for him to remain connected to.

Matthew will do well in a family of any constellation. A family that has experience working with children or adults on the Autism spectrum would be ideal. Matthew could be placed in a home with or without other children.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you.

These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. Start the process today and give a waiting child a permanent place to call home.