Arts and culture should be key to reviving downtown Boston

Jon Chesto’s Feb. 17 Business column, “They need to talk about downtown,” overlooks a crucial piece of the equation in drawing people back to downtown Boston: arts and culture.

Boston has consistently relied on the creative community to attract people to downtown and every other neighborhood of the city. From our annual First Night celebrations, to Now + There’s 2019 Augment and Joy Parade, to this month’s Lunar New Year celebrations at the Pao Arts Center, artists have always helped Bostonians engage with their city in new ways. The Boston Center for the Arts itself looks forward to welcoming back thousands at our annual Boston Art Book Fair in early November.