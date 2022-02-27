Book burning, Big Brother — sounds just like now

It is hardly a coincidence that two opinion pieces with similar concerns appeared at the same time last week: Renée Graham’s “Turning the Sunshine State into a state of hate” (Ideas, Feb. 20) and Jamelle Bouie’s New York Times column “You Just Can’t Tell the Truth About America.”

As we return to something like the era of loyalty oaths that were forced upon teachers, or the days when teachers lost their jobs for teaching so-called undesirable books, are we being dragged toward a new civil war?

Graham refers to a particular “Twilight Zone” episode in which all books are banned; one might also refer to Ray Bradbury’s 1953 novel “Fahrenheit 451,” or George Orwell’s “Nineteen Eighty-Four” (1949), or Yevgeny Zamyatin’s “We” (1924): Are these books to be banned as well? Are we entering a new age to be modeled after Senator Joseph McCarthy’s campaign of purification in the 1950s?