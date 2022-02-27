Investigate Trump’s mishandling of presidential records

Well, as it turns out, that particular musing might finally be making more sense after New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman recently revealed that the former president’s staff had, on multiple occasions, found White House toilets clogged with sheets of printed paper, which they believed Trump himself had tried to flush. The revelation followed a Washington Post report that found that Trump took White House records with him to Mar-a-Lago when his presidency ended, including his correspondence — or “love letters,” as he called them — with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, instead of turning them over to the National Archives, as required by law.

When Donald Trump was president, he would often muse on trivial, sometimes nonsensical, dilemmas to the point of becoming a spectacle. One time, for example, while speaking at a small-business roundtable at the White House, he complained about low water pressure in bathrooms. “You turn on the faucet and you don’t get any water,” he said. “ People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once .”

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Some of the presidential records that Trump took with him were clearly marked as classified; some were even at the “top secret” level, as Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed last week.

Advertisement

Every White House is guilty of playing fast and loose with the Presidential Records Act, but as with everything else, Trump was much more brazen and cavalier about it. He frequently tore up documents, and staffers had to tape them back together. The Archives even received documents that were still ripped into shreds; some of Trump’s records that were turned over to the Jan. 6 Committee were also damaged.

Preserving records of presidential administrations is crucial for holding powerful officials to account and in order to compile accurate histories from which future generations can learn. Records allow investigators to access documents if or when they are suspicious of any potential wrongdoing, and it helps journalists and historians to better understand how key decisions came to be. That’s why both the Biden administration and Congress should not only ensure that all of Trump’s available presidential documents are turned over to the National Archives, but also strengthen the Presidential Records Act by bolstering its enforcement and improving oversight of White House documents in real time.

Advertisement

“Record-keeping can seem esoteric and technical, and I think we’ve seen a number of things in the last few years that make clear that this is actually something that should matter to people,” Noah Bookbinder, the president of the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, told the Globe editorial board. “The fact that there are questions about whether or not records were preserved that will shine some light onto whether a president of the United States incited an insurrection, that matters a great deal — that’s not just something for academics down the line.”

One step the Biden administration should take in response to the reports on Trump’s violation of the Presidential Records Act is for the Department of Justice to investigate the matter further, as the National Archives has requested. Because the law itself is already lacking in giving the Archives the tools needed to enforce it — one official described the law’s enforcement to The Washington Post as a “gentlemen’s agreement” — the DOJ should take it upon itself to make an example of the Trump White House and show that there could be consequences to violating federal records laws.

Advertisement

Though it is difficult to prove intent, if an investigation finds that officials had willfully and unlawfully destroyed documents, then prosecutors ought to bring charges against them to deter current and future White House officials from participating in concealing or shredding presidential records.

Congress has a role to play as well, by amending the law to allow the National Archives to inspect, at regular intervals, whether an administration is properly preserving its documents. That way, noncompliance or irresponsible practices can be caught early on and corrected while a president is still in office. Legislation should also expressly ban the use of private communications devices or disappearing message apps, which Trump officials started using at the outset of their administration, in order to ensure that all records are maintained. And finally, Congress should include a cause-of-action provision that would allow watchdog groups to sue in order to ensure that the Presidential Records Act is being enforced in the event that the National Archives or White House officials fail to follow the rules.

The Trump White House is hardly the only example of violating this law, though they appear to be the most systematic in doing so and could hinder accountability efforts in the ongoing investigation into the attacks of Jan. 6. Officials in Bill Clinton’s White House used private e-mail servers to conduct official business, for example, and the George W. Bush administration tried to keep a very poor record of vice presidential documents by suggesting that they were not covered by the Presidential Records Act.

Advertisement

Ultimately, if there are no consequences to Trump’s brazen violations — be they investigations or a strengthening of the law itself — then either he (or someone like him) will only be emboldened to be even less transparent should he assume the Oval Office again. Transparency is key to a healthy democracy. Now’s not the time to take it for granted.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.