Mass. residents should welcome law on licenses for undocumented immigrants

Re “Mass. House passes license bill: Allows driver’s ID for those with no legal status” (Metro, Feb. 17): Research from my book about immigration attitudes, “States of Belonging: Immigration Policies, Attitudes, and Inclusion,” indicates that Massachusetts residents have little to fear from this legislation and, indeed, should welcome it.
My coauthors and I studied Arizona, a state with some of the least welcoming immigration policies in the country. We compared Arizona with New Mexico, a state with far more welcoming policies and an early adopter of efforts to include immigrants regardless of legal status.
We found that not just immigrant and US-born Latino residents in those states responded more positively to welcoming immigration policies, but also most white, non-Latino residents did as well. Like immigrant and US-born Latinos, white residents displayed a more positive emotional response and felt like they belonged in their state more when immigration policies were more welcoming.
With an estimated 250,000 unauthorized immigrants in Massachusetts, it is encouraging to see this legislation proceed. Once enacted, this law will lead the way for additional efforts to make Massachusetts a place where all communities can feel a sense of belonging.
Deborah J. Schildkraut
Medford
The writer is a professor of political science at Tufts University.