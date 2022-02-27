Mass. residents should welcome law on licenses for undocumented immigrants

Re “Mass. House passes license bill: Allows driver’s ID for those with no legal status” (Metro, Feb. 17): Research from my book about immigration attitudes, “States of Belonging: Immigration Policies, Attitudes, and Inclusion,” indicates that Massachusetts residents have little to fear from this legislation and, indeed, should welcome it.

My coauthors and I studied Arizona, a state with some of the least welcoming immigration policies in the country. We compared Arizona with New Mexico, a state with far more welcoming policies and an early adopter of efforts to include immigrants regardless of legal status.

We found that not just immigrant and US-born Latino residents in those states responded more positively to welcoming immigration policies, but also most white, non-Latino residents did as well. Like immigrant and US-born Latinos, white residents displayed a more positive emotional response and felt like they belonged in their state more when immigration policies were more welcoming.