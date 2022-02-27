Rod Matthews deserves parole

Re “Rod Matthews denied parole for fourth time: Was convicted in the 1986 murder of a Canton High School classmate” (Metro, Feb. 20): Was it necessary to write about the crime in detail? It was indeed a terrible crime. As a longtime volunteer with the Department of Correction, I have known Rod Matthews for more than 15 years. I believe that he knows perhaps better than anyone what a horrific crime it was, and that he will never forgive himself or expect to be forgiven by the family of Shaun Ouillette.

I would like to have seen more reporting on who Matthews is now, at the age of 49, after 36 years in prison. He has participated in countless programs that have resulted, in my assessment, in deep self-awareness on his part as well as compassion and caring for his fellow inmates.