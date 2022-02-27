After zeroing in all season, St. John’s Prep finally has elusive wrestling state championship

“It’s awesome,” St. John’s Prep coach Manny Costa said. “This was a goal of ours at the beginning of the year — to run the table. These guys worked hard and they put it on the line every week. We wrestled a really hard schedule to prepare for this. I’m happy for the alumni and the current guys who got it done.”

The Eagles, who had never won a team All-State title, easily outpaced the rest of the field, securing two individual championships, four top-three finishes (double any other school) and 139½ points. Minnechaug finished second with 93 points and Natick placed third with 90½.

FITCHBURG — All season the rest of the state has been chasing St. John’s Prep, and that remained true during Sunday’s MIAA All-State wrestling tournament at Game On.

The Eagles were paced by 126-pound senior Tyler Knox (44-0), who pinned his way through the tournament for the third straight weekend to capture his second All-State title, after winning as a freshman in 2019. Amazingly, 43 of his 44 victories this season have come by fall. In Sunday’s final he led Monty Tech’s Jonas Paulino, 2-0, in the second round before securing the pin in 3:54.

Junior Rawson Iwanicki (51-0) joined Knox among the Eagles’ 17 all-time All-State champions with a 9-4 decision over Nashoba’s Lucien Perla at 152 pounds.

“We have those guys, Knox, Rawson, [Adam and Alex] Schaueblin, who wrestle all year,” Costa said. “That motivates the other guys who are seasonal wrestlers to step up their game and join them and work hard to win. Those guys are the leaders of the group and they keep the room light and they have these guys wanting to win.”

Shawsheen's Sidney Tildsley celebrates his 132-pound victory over Adam Schaeublin of St. John's Prep. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Senior Adam Schaueblin (46-5) lost the most intense match of the finals, taking Shawsheen freshman Sid Tildsley (53-0) to triple overtime before losing a 5-5 decision after 8:30 of wrestling.

“It’s awesome he went that far,” Costa said. “It stinks to lose a 5-5 match, but he put his heart and soul into it last week and this week. You can’t hold your head down after that match; it was awesome.”

Alex Schaueblin (113), a junior, finished third, while Charlie Smith (285) placed fifth, giving the Eagles five wrestlers in next weekend’s New England Championships in Providence.

Only one other school managed to secure two individual championships. The Botello brothers — freshmen Matt and senior Mark — secured titles at 120 and 145 pounds, respectively, for Hingham.

“They wrestled very well and I’m very proud of them,” Hingham coach Paul Caniff said. “They wrestled aggressively, smart and tough.”

Matt, who is ranked No. 14 in the nation at 120 pounds by FloWrestling, is the youngest of five Botello boys — CJ, who wrestled at Barnstable, is the oldest, followed by Mike, who wrestled at Barnstable, Hingham and Norwich University, and Nic, who currently wrestles for West Point. But Matt is the first to capture an All-State crown, with a 15-3 major decision over Waltham’s Dante Distefano.

“It’s a good feeling,” said Matt, who improved to 40-2, with his only losses coming in the Walsh Jesuit Ironman tournament in Ohio in December. “It was one of my goals coming into the season. I’ve been training my butt off with my brother.”

Mark, who wrestled his first two high school seasons at Wyoming Seminary in Pennsylvania, joined the Hingham team for the first time as a senior and put an exclamation point on his only MIAA season with an 8-3 finals decision over Haverhill’s Brent Nicolosi.

“After seeing [Matt] win it, I felt I needed to win it,” said Mark, who improved to 33-3. “It feels great. A lot of hard work paid off.”

Other All-State champions were: West Springfield’s Musa Tamaradze (106), Monty Tech’s Isiac Paulino (113), Tyngsborough/Dracut’s Ty Stewart (138), Xaverian’s Michael Bobola (160), Springfield Central’s Desmond McLaughlin (170), Nashoba’s Josh Cordio (182), Arlington’s Denis Cha (195), Milford’s Hampton Kaye-Kuter (220) and Chelmsford’s Thomas Brown (285), who became the first freshman in history to win an All-State title at heavyweight.

Isiac Paulino of Monty Tech has his eye on a state championship during his 113-pound match against Miles Darling of Essex Tech/Masconomet. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

MIAA All-State Championship

at Game On, Fitchburg

106 pounds — Musa Tamaradze, West Springfield def. James Tildsley, Billerica, Decision, 8-3.

113 pounds — Isiac Paulino, Monty Tech def. Miles Darling, Essex Tech, Major decision, 14-3.

120 pounds — Matthew Botello, Hingham def. Dante Distefano, Waltham, Major decision, 15-3.

126 pounds — Tyler Knox, St. John’s Prep def. Jonah Paulino, Monty Tech, Fall, 3:54.

132 pounds — Sidney Tildsley, Shawsheen def. Adam Schaueublin, St. John’s Prep, Fall, 8:30.

138 pounds — Ty Stewart, Tyngsborough def. Ian Darling, Essex Tech, Decision, 5-2.

145 pounds — Mark Botello, Hingham def. Brent Nicolosi, Haverhill, Decision, 8-3.

152 pounds — Rawson Iwanicki, St. John’s Prep def. Lucien Perla, Nashoba, Decision, 9-4.

160 pounds — Michael Bobola, Xaverian def. Nate Blanchette, Central Catholic, Decision, 1-0.

170 pounds — Desmond McLaughlin, Springfield Central def. Haden Bottiglieri, Brookline, Fall, 3:26.

182 pounds — Joshua Cordio, Nashoba def. Matthew Gillis, Ashland, Fall, 1:29.

195 pounds — Denis Cha, Arlington def. Bennett Sonneborn, Natick, Decision, 8-4.

220 pounds — Hampton Kaye-Kuter, Milford def. Patrick Deslauriers, Ashland, Decision, 12-8.

285 pounds — Thomas Brown, Chelmsford def. Dominic Silva, Bridgewater-Raynham, Decision, 2-0.

Team results — 1. St. John’s Prep, 139½; 2. Minnechaug, 93; 3. Natick, 90½; 4. Monty Tech, 86½; 5. Milford, 83½; 6. Hingham, 77; 7. Central Catholic, 71; 8. Ashland, 68; 9. Shawsheen, 67; 10. Essex Tech, 64.