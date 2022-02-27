Bill Belichick and the Patriots have lots to do at the NFL Scouting Combine, but they won’t say much in the process

The Patriots’ draft needs will crystallize once the dust settles from free agency, but New England probably will be keeping a particularly close eye on the receivers, cornerbacks, and linebackers, positions that could certainly use another dynamic playmaker.

They will be joined by 324 draft prospects hoping to impress during the week-long process of interviews and on-field workouts. The players’ schedules are staggered by position, with tight ends, quarterbacks, and wide receivers kicking things off on Monday and defensive backs, placekickers, and special teamers closing out the program on Saturday.

After a year away because of the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL coaches and general managers will head to Indianapolis this week for the league’s annual Scouting Combine.

The Patriots currently have six picks in this year’s draft, starting at 21st overall. They also have a selection in the second, third, and fourth rounds, and two in the sixth.

“I think this is a really good depth draft, especially when you get into the second, third, fourth rounds,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Friday via conference call. “There’s a lot of quality there, a lot of starters.”

At receiver, the Patriots will have the opportunity to reunite quarterback Mac Jones with one of his college teammates — à la the Bengals’ pairing former LSU stars Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. Alabama’s Slade Bolden and John Metchie are both expected to be at the Combine, although Metchie is still recovering from an ACL tear suffered in the SEC Championship Game in early December.

Metchie caught 55 passes from Jones for 916 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore in 2020, without a single red-zone drop. Bolden, then a redshirt sophomore, posted quieter numbers that year — 24 receptions for 270 yards and a score — but he and Jones still formed a meaningful connection.

“Me and Mac, we became pretty close,” Bolden said in October. “Any time he needed a throwing partner, I was always there, I was always willing to help. Not only was it helping him, it was also helping me get better.”

Bolden is projected to be a Day 3 prospect, while Metchie is expected to go early on Day 2.

Coach Bill Belichick will undoubtedly consult longtime friend Nick Saban in his evaluations. Since 2007, when Alabama hired Saban as head coach, the Patriots have drafted eight Crimson Tide players, including four in the past three years.

Wide receiver has historically been a difficult position for the Patriots to draft, so perhaps they will be more inclined to bring in a player already familiar with Jones. Belichick took seven receivers in the first four rounds from 2003 to 2016 — and zero finished their rookie contracts. N’Keal Harry, taken in the first round in 2019, has the potential to extend that streak if he does not finish out his deal.

At cornerback, the urgency of New England’s plans is tied to J.C. Jackson’s future. The Patriots have until March 8 to decide whether they want to place the franchise tag on Jackson, who will otherwise become an unrestricted free agent. At linebacker, the Patriots should prioritize speed and athleticism after the group looked spent following the bye week this season.

Across the board, draft experts seem to be impressed with the depth of the 2022 class.

“This year especially, the difference between the 15th player and the 60th player in this draft is very small,” said Jeremiah. “Teams are going to have these guys in all different orders. It’s going to be fascinating to see how it all comes together.”

The combine will also serve as Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh’s first event in his new role. Groh, entering his 12th season in New England, is the third person to hold the position in as many years, succeeding Dave Ziegler, now with the Las Vegas Raiders, and Nick Caserio, now with the Houston Texans.

But don’t expect to hear much, if anything, from Groh or Belichick this week.

Of the 32 NFL teams, 22 are making both their coach and general manager available to the media at the combine. Another nine are making at least one of the two available. The Patriots are the only organization with neither scheduled to speak.

Belichick is one of the five coaches not speaking, joining San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan, Carolina’s Matt Rhule, Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, and Baltimore’s John Harbaugh. He is also one of six general managers not speaking, along with Ziegler, Miami’s Chris Grier, Dallas’ Jerry Jones, New Orleans’ Mickey Loomis, and Chicago’s Ryan Poles.

Groh does not have availability scheduled, either.

The next time Belichick or Groh speak to the media will likely be following the first day of the draft. In the meantime, though, the two will surely be in Indianapolis, scoping out prospective talent.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.