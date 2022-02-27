Brad Marchand sparks Bruins past the Sharks in second game of road trip

The ever-alert Marchand made the pot from low in the right circle, the recipient of a dazzling pass from Taylor Hall, who fired across the slot from the right of Sharks goalie James Reimer.

Marchand, whose first goal of the night provided a 1-0 lead in the second, connected for the game-breaker with 3:18 gone in the third, only six seconds after the Bruins were denied on their third power-play opportunity of the night.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Brad Marchand, recently back from the NHL badlands after a six-game suspension, flashed his good scoring hands here Saturday night, scoring a pair of goals in the Bruins 3-1 win over the Sharks at SAP Center.

The victory, their fourth in a row, lifted the Black and Gold’s record this season to 31-17-4 and jumped them ahead of the Capitals for the first wildcard playoff spot in the East.

With 31 wins, they now have 10 more wins than losses, equaling their season high.

Patrice Bergeron iced the win with his doorstep goal with 39.5 seconds to go for the 3-1 final.

Jeremy Swayman, who turned back only 15 shots for the win, improved his record to 4-1-1 since returning from AHL Providence in the wake of Tuukka Rask’s retirement.

Earlier in the day, coach Bruce Cassidy said he felt the rookie tender was slightly ahead of Linus Ullmark in the competition to become the club’s No. 1 netminder. The ex-Maine Black Bear is now 12-7-3 this season.

The Bruins held a profound territorial edge in the first two periods, outshooting the Sharks by a whopping 24-9.

But it did not translate to an advantage on the scoreboard, where the score stood 1-1 after 40 minutes.

The Bruins did take the lead in the first, with the hotter-than-hot Jake DeBrusk setting up Brad Marchand’s 22nd goal of the season — and only the second goal since Jan. 15 for the Bruins left winger.

DeBrusk, in control of the puck on the left side during a 2-on-1 break vs. Mario Ferraro, zipped a hot pass across the slot and Marchand slammed a one-timer by ex-Leafs goalie James Reimer for the lead.

It was Marchand’s first goal since returning from his recent two-week vacation for the two smacks he landed on Penguins netminder Tristan Jarry on Feb. 8. He was on his off wing as he barreled into the zone with DeBrusk, and he connected with one-time slap from the right wing dot, good for his 50th point this season.

The Bruins kept rolling up the shots in the second, peppering Reimer with 15 shots total, but they could not build on their lead. They went without a goal on two power-play chances, extending a futile run to 1-for-21 in man-up situations.

The Sharks, with little going for them except Reimer’s master craftsman brick work in net, finally pulled even at 12:50 of the middle period, with Timo Meier ripping home a one-timer from the very same circle where Marchand scored in the first. Meier unloaded on the power play, teed up with a pass from Brent Burns.

The SJS goal was all part of a curious call in which Taylor Hall was sent off for interference, whistled for his hit on Ferraro on the rear wall in the Boston attacking zone.

Ferraro was hurt, and needed help to make his way to the dressing room, but overall it was a curious call. It appeared the referee did not lift his arm until he saw the Sharks’ defenseman clutching his leg in pain. The call was so late on Hall that it appeared the referee was equating pain to penalty — not how it reads in the rule book.

Early in the third, Marchand struck for the go-ahead goal, giving the Bruins a 2-1 lead at 3:18 with his 23rd goal of the season.





