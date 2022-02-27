Celtics stumble vs. Pacers, snap seven-game road winning streak

In one sequence, Oshae Brissett, who had a team-high 27 points, launched a 3-pointer and spun to the crowd before the ball swished through the hoop. He had a career-high six 3-pointers. Tyrese Haliburton launched a 39-footer to beat the shot clock. Swish.

That just wasn’t the case Sunday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Celtics took a whipping from a new-look Indiana Pacers squad headed for the NBA draft lottery. The Pacers spent the entire night hitting difficult shots, draining long 3-pointers and picking apart the Celtics in the paint.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Celtics have steamrolled most of their opponents over the past month with their defense. It’s become their benchmark. They trade pride in stopping teams.

Advertisement

Buddy Hield shot-putted a fadeaway 3-pointer with two defenders in his face. Bucket.

Boston really never stood a chance in the final eight minutes, as the Pacers bombarded the Celtics with baskets and pulled away for a 128-107 win.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

The Celtics have won 13 of 15 games, with losses coming to the Pacers and lottery-bound Detroit Pistons.

Jayson Tatum scored 24 points but on 22 shots. Jaylen Brown added 23, but also picked up a technical foul and made several defensive mistakes.

The Pacers canned 17 3-pointers — 12 in the first half — and countered every Celtics rally with difficult shot-making. Haliburton, acquired last month from Sacramento, added 22 points and Hield scored 21. The Pacers shot 52.2 percent and were 17 of 33 from the 3-point line.

The Celtics grew frustrated in the third period, with Brown picking up a technical foul for shoving Indiana center Goga Bitadze, a 7-foot, 250-pound mammoth, after the big man flattened him during a post up. Tatum was just generally frustrated because of a poor shooting night and lack of foul calls.

While the defense improved, holding the Pacers to two 3-point shots after 12 in the first half, the offense sputtered and couldn’t score consistently. Still, the Celtics were able to shrink an 19-point deficit to 93-82 by the end of the third period.

Advertisement

The Pacers were a completely different team than the one that faced the Celtics twice in January. They are a smaller team with more shooting with the addition of Haliburton and Hield from Sacramento. And the Pacers bothered the Celtics from the start with their quickness and 3-point prowess.

Boston appeared to assert itself when Robert Williams began the second period with a tip-in for a 32-27 lead. But the Pacers responded with a 3-point barrage that stunned the Celtics, who were slow to cover shooters but were also hurt by Brissett. He capitalized on the Celtics’ defensive emphasis on Malcolm Brogdon and Haliburton and canned three 3-pointers in a 68-second span for a 7-point lead.

Rookie Chris Duarte, who did not play in either of the previous meetings, added a 3-pointer and Hield canned one for a 59-48 lead. Just when the Celtics thought they had seen enough, Haliburton swishes a 39-footer late in the shot clock with 39 seconds left for a 66-55 lead.

The Pacers were 8 of 11 from the 3-point line in the second period. Indiana averages 11.8 makes per game. It was a tough stretch for Tatum, who picked up two early fouls and then returned in the second period trying to regain his shooting stroke.

Advertisement

He was 3 of 9 from the field in the second period, including 2 of 7 from the 3-point line. He missed open looks. He missed contested looks and he missed forced looks.

Despite the Pacers’ lack of a shot-blocking presence — Myles Turner is injured — the Celtics attempted 24 3-pointers in the opening half, making seven. They were 15 for 23 on 2-pointers in the first half, including four buckets from Robert Williams.

Indiana torched the Celtics from the opening tip, scoring 18 points in the first 4 minutes, 40 seconds before Boston settled down and ended the period on a 17-9 run. The defense appeared to have the Pacers under control until they went on a 3-point onslaught.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.