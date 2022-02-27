Escapist enjoyment harder than ever to come by across the sports world

But more and more, navigating the sports world presents its own challenging maze of moral quandaries, with issues that used to safely stay outside the lines encroaching more than ever. Old-fashioned notions of rooting blindly for laundry feel lost in a haze of conflicts, challenging us to decide what we are willing to take into account when watching games or rooting for athletes.

Sports as escapism has long been one of its most defining roles in our lives, a repository for emotions that might not otherwise have such a socially acceptable place to land. Somewhere to turn for distraction when the world might otherwise feel off its axis.

Those of us who turn to this section of the newspaper with regularity share a similar passion. Happy to lose ourselves in the scores, the plays, the wins, the losses, the personalities, and the teams, both those we love and those we love to hate.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

While I don’t stand here with any easy answers, what I will say is that we are in it together.

Advertisement

The latest tipping point is obvious: The Russian invasion of Ukraine. Consequences have come quickly, from major international events run by Formula 1 and FIFA pulling out of Russia to Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, a Russian oligarch who bought into the English Premier League in 2003, announcing he’ll cede stewardship of the club to its charitable foundation.

Sweden, Poland, and the Czech Republic are refusing to play Russia in World Cup qualifying. The International Ski Federation announced Russia will not host any more of its World Cup events this winter, and the International Tennis Federation canceled all events in Russia indefinitely.

Boxing brothers Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko — the former the current mayor of Kyiv, and each the former heavyweight champion of the world — are vowing to take up arms for Ukraine. Alexander Ovechkin, the likely Hall of Fame hockey star and Russian who campaigned in the past for president Vladimir Putin, declared, ‘Please, no more war’ this week without condemning Putin specifically. American athletes competing in Ukraine, including Michael Stockton, the basketball-playing son of Hall of Famer John Stockton, were forced to leave the country for safety.

Advertisement

Athletes are speaking up elsewhere, too.

“Lastly, I wanted to show my support to all the people who are suffering in Ukraine. Seeing those images is really emotional for me. I wouldn’t imagine something like that happening to the country next to me,” said Iga Świątek, the 20-year-old tennis star from Poland, after winning a title this week. “Even though there are many things dividing us, I hope that sport is going to connect us and it’s going to bring us joy.”

Sports can still do that, though it’s more complicated than ever. Case in point: Świątek was speaking in Doha, Qatar. That’s the site of the upcoming World Cup, where the heat alone should have disqualified the country from consideration, but where charges of human rights violations being ignored in favor of money and profits is the real crime.

The Associated Press recently detailed how Theo Zwanziger, the head of the German soccer federation and an outspoken critic of the Qatar selection, was the target of a $10 million Qatari operation to silence him.

It was only days ago that Phil Mickelson rocked the golf world as he torpedoed his own legacy and career, with his support of the Super Golf League, backed by the money of a violent Saudi Arabian regime. (But it was only a few weeks ago that many of his PGA Tour brethren were right there with him competing at the Saudi Open, and contemplating joining the Tour-challenging venture backed as well by Greg Norman.)

Advertisement

No one has cornered the market on moral relativism or selective outrage. Not athletes, media, fans, sponsors, leagues, governing bodies, or governments. The Olympics were just held in China, where human rights violations were largely ignored and critics were silenced. But we’ve seen plenty of conciliatory attitudes toward the Chinese in the NBA, which isn’t willing to risk its lucrative footprint in the Asian market by criticizing those reported atrocities.

Just this weekend, the IOC put out a statement condemning Russia’s breaking of the long standing Olympic Truce, urging sports bodies to cancel events in Russia and neighboring Belarus. That might have sounded impressively strong if not for the IOC’s weakness in the face of Russian cheating that left them (as the ROC) second in the Beijing medal table.

From international boundaries to domestic shores, issues persist. Brian Flores has an open lawsuit against the NFL for racist hiring practices. The Washington Commanders are under investigation (again) for treatment of women at its facility. Domestic abuse cases continue among players in various professional leagues. Yet one potential cause for mental instability, concussions, still needs so much more research to be fully understood and thus have players best protected. Women’s professional soccer has been rocked by repeated cases of inappropriate conduct by coaches.

Advertisement

Mickelson unmasked the craven greed on both sides of golf’s player-tour equation, insisting the sport “desperately needs change.” Yet he still loves to play at Augusta National, where change in the form of female membership nearly did require, to borrow from former chairman Hootie Johnson, “the point of a bayonet.”

And yet, the beauty of the games persist. Alive in drama like the penalty shootout Liverpool took from Chelsea on Sunday afternoon. Embraced for the hours of escapist enjoyment they provide.

Harder than ever, but worth it nonetheless.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.