Finally, Shawsheen’s Tayla Tildsley takes home girls’ wrestling state championship

After pinning her first two opponents, Tildsley wasted no time in winning her first title at 147 pounds. She secured an underhook one minute into the first period and immediately pinned her opponent.

The Shawsheen senior left the MIAA girls’ wrestling state tournament at Game On Fitchburg as a state champion and one of three Tildsley siblings to take home a medal Sunday afternoon.

FITCHBURG — Minutes before her state final matchup, Tayla Tildsley was cheering on her younger brothers at the neighboring mat.

“She likes working off of an underhook,” Shawsheen coach Doug Pratt said. “And if she gets the underhook, you’re in trouble.”

The senior has appeared in each of the three girls’ state tournaments since the MIAA began hosting the event in 2019, and Sunday was the third time Tildsley has reached the finals. She was familiar with the state championship stage and knew composure would be an important part of her match.

“I knew what I wanted to go for, so just staying calm and kind of getting to where I wanted to be in the match, I think I did that well,” Tildsley said.

Tildsley was also able to watch her brothers, James and Sidney, wrestle in their respective championship bouts before her match. Sidney Tildsley won the 132-pound title in a triple-overtime thriller, and James Tildsley finished as the runner-up at 106 pounds.

“We always feed off each other in a positive way,” Tildsley said. “We’re so close in age that it’s easy for us to bond as we get older. I know having my brothers mat side for me, and me being mat side for them, is like the most important part for me because they’re so close to me. It means a lot.”

Agawam secured the team championship in the second-to-last match of the afternoon when Athena Gonzalez picked up a pin in the 175-pound final.

Central Catholic took the lead three matches earlier, following a 136-pound title win by Ashley Dehney. Gonzalez knew the stakes of her title matchup and remained focused, winning the individual medal and the team trophy with one pin.

“Honestly, I just put my heart into it,” Gonzalez said. “And my teammates are all here, and they were just supporting me through it all. I think I just had to be determined and know I could do it.”

Agawam finished the tournament with 48 points, with Central Catholic (44), Silver Lake (36), and Chicopee (34) following them in the team standings.

Sara McLaughlin pinned her way through the 100-pound bracket for Scituate to become one of seven Eastern Mass champions to take home championship medals. Triton’s Tori Orender (111 pounds), Newton South’s Freya Munshi (118), Malden’s Corynne McNulty (127), and Silver Lake’s Lindsay Laws (160) also won individual titles.

