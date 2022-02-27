Improved Celtics make an impression on Pacers coach Rick Carlisle

“They’re just doing everything better,” Carlisle said. “At that time, it seemed like a matter of time before they were going to get it going. They’ve defended at an extremely high level. They’ve upped the pace of their offense. They’re moving the ball better, and over the last 10 or 12 games, I don’t know if there’s a team that’s playing better in the entire league.”

The Celtics came to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Jan. 21 and beat the Pacers, 119-100, to move to 21-21. They are 15-5 since.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle knows the Celtics team he faced Sunday is dramatically different from the one the Pacers played twice last month.

Carlisle did not hide his admiration for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown or Al Horford.

“They’re scary. They’ve got a lot of weapons, two great young wing players that can both create, score and defend,” he said. “Horford is a really underrated player. As you watch him, his knowledge of the game, the efficiency in which he plays, his versatility. He always plays better on better teams.”

“They present real challenges with their switching defense. They put [Robert] Williams on the [power forward]. They put Horford on the [center] and they switch everything. Forget about scoring, but shot creation is a real challenge.”

Rotation matters

With 20 games left in the regular season, and the Celtics likely headed for the playoffs, coach Ime Udoka said he wants to develop rotations that will be reliable for the postseason, and he’s getting a chance to see different layers with the recent acquisitions of Derrick White and Daniel Theis.

“It’s a thing where obviously the change happened with Josh Richardson and Dennis Schröder being gone, so we want to see Payton [Pritchard] in an extended opportunity,” Udoka said. “He’s done a great job and we’re confident in him all year. Adding Derrick to the mix gives us some versatility. You add a guy like Theis for nights like this [back to back]. And you have Aaron Nesmith as well.

“We’re comfortable with going nine or 10 deep, depends on the flow of the game and how Al [Horford] or Rob [Williams] is playing if we decided to spin the three-man rotation. We’re familiar with what we have there already.”

Technical avoidance

Tatum has nine technical fouls after picking one up Saturday for arguing a charging call in the win over Detroit. Tatum is not close to the limit (16) before receiving a one-game suspension, but Udoka has stressed for his team to refrain from barking at officials and concentrate solely on the game.

But he said he does support his players making a point to officials to get calls later in games.

“Guys have freedom to express themselves,” Udoka said. “If it becomes a hindrance, it’s one thing. We talked to the team about the last time we played Detroit. They played very physical and we had technicals in that game, felt like we were complaining too much. You have to adjust to the game, how it’s being called and force the hand sometimes.

“Instead of complaining about it or getting a technical, you get more aggressive yourself offensively and make them make a call. We used it to our advantage to get to the free throw line.”

There were three technicals assessed and an ejection Saturday.

“[The officials] were pretty on edge and you have to adjust to that,” Udoka said.

Setting a limit

The Celtics are completely healthy but Udoka said he was going to try to limit Horford’s minutes for Sunday’s game. Horford, 35, played 37 minutes Saturday against the Detroit Pistons. With the Celtics now having Theis, considered a more dependable option than Enes Freedom, Udoka can rest Horford for stretches . . . Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon returned from a month off with an Achilles injury and played 31 minutes in Indiana’s overtime loss to Oklahoma City. He was available to play Sunday. Standout rookie Chris Duarte was out with a toe injury. He has not played against the Celtics this season. The Pacers were also without Myles Turner, who hasn’t played since Jan. 14 because of a foot injury . . . Detroit swingman Hamidou Diallo was fined $20,000 for making contact with NBA official Suyash Mehta, an incident that prompted his ejection Saturday against the Celtics.

