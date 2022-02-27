It’s deadline day: MLB sides remain apart as owners’ Monday cutoff looms

Monday is the latest MLB says it can wait before scratching games — games it says will not be made up, and games players will not be paid for.

But the sides are still going to give it a go.

JUPITER, Fla. — To put it in baseball terms, it sounds as if it’s going to take the equivalent of back-to-back, extra-inning, walk-off grand slams hit by a pinch-hitting pitcher with gale-force winds blowing in if Major League Baseball players and owners are going to reach a deal on Monday, thus preventing the cancellation of regular-season games.

No formal proposals on a new collective bargaining agreement were exchanged in Sunday’s talks, which an MLB spokesperson characterized as productive. The union, meanwhile, expressed no optimism that a deal will be reached in time.

Their perspective is based on a week of talks which did not narrow wide gaps on several significant core and non-core economic issues, including the competitive balance tax (CBT), minimum salary, revenue sharing, expanded playoffs, a draft lottery, an international draft, service-time manipulation, and health and safety protocols.

A source on the union side said that there were a lot of discussions on Sunday, and that talks were much calmer and business-like than on Saturday, when players left incensed by the owners’ negative reaction to a package of players’ proposals.

Commissioner Rob Manfred and several owners were on-site at Roger Dean Stadium, but only members of the MLB negotiating committees met with the MLB Players Association squad, which featured players Marcus Semien, Max Scherzer, and Andrew Miller. Sunday’s meetings between the owners and players lasted longer than usual, around six hours.

If the deadline passes and games start getting scratched, the union will begin negotiating new topics, including service time, compensation, games missed, and the new schedule.

Like the now 88-day lockout, Monday’s deadline was imposed by owners on players, who don’t necessarily agree with the Feb. 28 cutoff. Owners say that spring training needs to last four weeks, following about three days to handle logistical hurdles like CBA ratification, in order for a March 31 Opening Day to still take place.

On Dec. 2 last year, owners deployed the lockout, citing it as a means to inject urgency into negotiations that would prevent what Manfred has described as the “disastrous” outcome of the 2022 schedule being impacted.

These talks in Jupiter, which began last Monday, were called in order to see if progress could be made that wasn’t in a half-dozen face-to-face and Zoom talks held in January and February. Alas, each side has made incremental, almost token in hindsight, proposals that did not come close to resolving their issues.

The owners are essentially satisfied with the status quo, with the exception of expanding the playoffs to 14 teams. The union has said yes to a jump to 12, but anything beyond requires owners moving on the top union concerns — higher CBT thresholds, lower CBT penalties, and getting younger players paid earlier and paid more.

Monday’s talks are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., three hours earlier than most of these Jupiter start times. The early afternoon starts were to allow players the morning to continue their training for the upcoming season, but aren’t as needed with turnout dwindling.

Leaving as much time as possible to strike a deal, however unlikely that proposition sounds, can also be read into the start time.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.