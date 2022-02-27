Liverpool edges Chelsea on penalties to claim League Cup

Liverpool won its first domestic final in a decade by beating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to clinch the League Cup on Sunday. All 10 penalties had been scored before it was down to the goalkeepers to take their turn and Kepa Arrizabalaga missed after Liverpool counterpart Caoimhin Kelleher had netted. Kepa had been brought off the bench as a penalties specialist just as the clock hit 120 minutes at the end of extra time, replacing Edouard Mendy whose saves had kept the final locked at 0-0. The move paid off for manager Thomas Tuchel in the UEFA Super Cup in August but this time there was no trophy for Chelsea to add to the Champions League and Club World Cup titles won in the last year. Liverpool’s last domestic cup final success was the 2012 League Cup under Kenny Dalglish . Liverpool has won the Champions League in 2019 and Premier League in 2020.

BASEBALL

Mets hire baseball’s first female director of operations

The New York Mets have hired Elizabeth Benn as director of major league operations, making her the franchise’s highest-ranking female baseball operations employee ever, according to a person with knowledge of the hiring. The person confirmed Benn’s hiring to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Mets had not announced it. Benn has worked for Major League Baseball since finishing a master’s degree in philosophy at Columbia in 2017. She’s had roles in youth programs, labor relations, and baseball operations with the league. Several women hold prominent roles in front offices across the male-dominated sport, including Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng. The crosstown Yankees have had two women serve as assistant general managers in Ng and Jean Afterman.

BASKETBALL

Ex-Celtic Joe Johnson helps lift US over Mexico in WC qualifying round

Even without a roster full of current NBA stars, the United States breezed through this World Cup qualifying window. It hasn’t always been that easy. Langston Galloway scored 16 points and former pro standout Joe Johnson added 14 to lift the US to an 89-67 win over Mexico in qualifying for next year’s World Cup. The Americans avenged their lone loss of this qualifying round, routing the previously unbeaten Mexican team in a game that wasn’t close after the first few minutes. With the NBA season taking place at the same time as these qualifying games, most of the US players came from the G League. Still, all the Americans (3-1) need to do is avoid finishing last in their four-team group to advance to the next round of qualifying.

COLLEGES

BC women win regular-season finale

The Boston College women’s basketball team dominated Syracuse in the regular-season finale, 91-75, at the Carrier Dome. BC improves to 19-10 and 10-8 in ACC action, while Syracuse falls to 11-17 and 4-14 in league action. The Eagles ride into the ACC Tournament in Greensboro with momentum on their side, winning three of the last four games. Cameron Swartz led the Eagles with a team-high 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field, added six rebounds and four assists. Her second 3-pointer of the game put her over 1,000 points for her career. Taylor Soule shot 8-for-13 en route to 16 points, four rebounds, and tied a personal best with six assists.

UConn men send Hoyas to record 18th-straight loss

R.J. Cole scored 18 points and No. 21 UConn excelled from behind the arc while sending Georgetown to its school-record 18th straight loss, 86-77. Connecticut (21-7, 12-5 Big East) shot 11 of 20 on 3-pointers. Georgetown (6-22, 0-17) remained winless in conference play. Coach Patrick Ewing, who starred for the Hoyas in the 1980s and won a national championship and appeared in three Final Fours as a player, has posted just one winning season in his five at the helm of his alma mater. His career record is 68-81.

UConn women rout Providence

A now-healthy No. 7 UConn is rounding into typical form heading into the Big East and NCAA tournaments. Paige Bueckers made her first start in more than two months and Christyn Williams scored 16 points in her final regular-season game to lead UConn to an 88-31 rout of visiting Providence. Bueckers, the reigning national player of the year, played 13 minutes, scoring two points and had five assists in her second game since returning from the left knee injury that kept her sidelined since Dec. 5. UConn has won seven straight games by an average of more than 39 points since losing its first conference game in almost nine years to Villanova on Feb. 9.

MISCELLANY

Bucs 28-year-old guard suddenly retires

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl left guard Ali Marpet, 28, has announced on Instagram that he plans to retire. Marpet, who is coming off his first Pro Bowl season, is considered one of the Bucs top offensive linemen ... Amanda Boulier scored at the 9:14 mark of the first period and that was enough to give the Boston Pride a 1-0 win the Buffalo Beauts at Warrior Ice Arena. Pride goalie Katie Burt came through with saves on all 37 shots from the Beauts ... drove to his first IndyCar victory in St. Petersburg, Fla. and tumbled off his winning car during the celebration. It was quite the day for McLaughlin, who at last proved his decision to leave Australia after three consecutive V8 Supercars championships to join IndyCar ... Robert Hight raced to his second straight Funny Car to open the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season, beating Matt Hagan in the NHRA Arizona Nationals in Chandler, Ariz.

