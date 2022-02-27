Princeton women’s hockey stuns No. 6 Harvard to win ECAC quarterfinal

The Princeton women’s hockey team upended sixth-ranked Harvard, 3-2, at Bright-Landry Center Sunday to win their best-of-three ECAC quarterfinal series, 2-1. Sharon Frankel and Shannon Griffin each scored a goal and an assist as the Tigers (13-14-5) ousted Harvard (22-9-1) from the ECAC tournament. Anne Bloomer scored at 18:50 of the third period as the Crimson closed within one. Rachel McQuigge made 34 saves for Princeton while Lindsay Reed had 24 for Harvard.

Yale 3, St. Lawrence 2 ― Emma Seitz scored a pair of goals in the first period and Elle Hartje added another as the seventh-ranked Bulldogs (24-7-1) took a 3-0 first-period lead and held on to beat St. Lawrence, 3-2, and win their ECAC quarterfinal series 2-1. Gianna Meloni made 21 saves for Yale and Lucy Morgan had 21 for the Saints (15-15-7).