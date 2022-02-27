fb-pixel Skip to main content
Women's College Hockey Playoffs

Princeton women’s hockey stuns No. 6 Harvard to win ECAC quarterfinal

From staff and wire reportsUpdated February 27, 2022, 29 minutes ago
Harvard coach Katey Stone' Crimson came up short against Princeton in the ECAC quarterfinals.Jim Davis

The Princeton women’s hockey team upended sixth-ranked Harvard, 3-2, at Bright-Landry Center Sunday to win their best-of-three ECAC quarterfinal series, 2-1. Sharon Frankel and Shannon Griffin each scored a goal and an assist as the Tigers (13-14-5) ousted Harvard (22-9-1) from the ECAC tournament. Anne Bloomer scored at 18:50 of the third period as the Crimson closed within one. Rachel McQuigge made 34 saves for Princeton while Lindsay Reed had 24 for Harvard.

Yale 3, St. Lawrence 2 ― Emma Seitz scored a pair of goals in the first period and Elle Hartje added another as the seventh-ranked Bulldogs (24-7-1) took a 3-0 first-period lead and held on to beat St. Lawrence, 3-2, and win their ECAC quarterfinal series 2-1. Gianna Meloni made 21 saves for Yale and Lucy Morgan had 21 for the Saints (15-15-7).

