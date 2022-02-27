For St. John’s Prep, depth in the pool is key to a sixth consecutive Division 1 swimming state championship

It all came down to the 500-yard freestyle, which featured two swimmers from Feehan, Ryan Schute and Erik Watka, as well as two from Prep, Teddy Batmaca and Tyler Bosma, in the final and fastest heat. Feehan’s Schute took first and Prep’s Bosma took second, with Batmaca in fifth and Watka in sixth. The Feehan swimmers put up a strong fight, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Eagles.

But the solid start was not enough to stop a relentless St. John’s Prep squad from securing its sixth straight and 17th program championship title.

Early on, Bishop Feehan dominated the MIAA Division 1 boys’ swimming and diving championships, winning the first three events at Boston University.

In the end, St. John’s Prep (266 points) pulled away from runner-up Westford Academy (197), followed by Feehan and Lincoln-Sudbury (169), which tied for third.

St. John's Prep swimmers celebrate with the trophy after their Division 1 state championship. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“We knew they were really solid,” St. John’s Prep coach Jeff Fiore said of Feehan. “They had a couple of very fast guys early on, and we were just really counting on our depth.”

Prep pushed ahead by two points, thanks to a seventh-place finish by senior Ethan Olivio (and his 12 points), in the 100 freestyle. And the Eagles surged ahead, 163-127, with strong efforts in the 1-meter dive (Carter Randall was second, and Joel Picard third) and the 500 freestyle (Bosmas was second and Batmaca fifth). When Feehan was disqualified in the 200 freestyle relay, St. John’s Prep was in control.

Prep senior Jake Thomas won the 100 breaststroke and was second in the 200 individual medley. He was also a member of the runner-up 200 freestyle relay team along with Bosma and seniors Andrew Wong and Olivo. This is Thomas’s fourth and final year with the program, but he isn’t worried about his teammates continuing the legacy.

“I really focused on the 100 [breaststroke] this year, normally I try to focus on the 200 breast and stuff like that,” Thomas said. “But it just kind of clicked, it was a really good swim, everything was perfect and it was awesome.

“It feels good because I know I’m leaving the team in really good hands with swimmers like Tyler Bosma, Teddy Bamaca. They’re going to get some really good swims. I feel really good leaving the team because I know they’ll continue it.”.

Ryan Shute of Bishop Feehan won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 42.74 seconds. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Most of Westford Academy’s points came from placing in the top five in events throughout, including the freestyle relays and the 200 individual medley, swam by Quinn Schwab. Bishop Feehan’s Shute had an impressive night, winning the 200 and 500 freestyle races, as well as the 200 medley relay with seniors Erik Watka, Nate Coleman and Ryan Schmitt.

Needham’s Pietro Rozzo (526.80 points) was the champion in the 1-meter dive.

MIAA Division 1 Championship

at Boston University

200 medley relay — 1. Bishop Feehan, 1:36.12; 2. Newton South, 1:37.66; 3. Andover, 1:39.6; 4. Concord-Carlisle, 1:39.67; 5. Westford, 1:39.71.

200 freestyle — 1. Ryan Shute, Bishop Feehan, 1:42.74; 2. Nolan Schlessman, Lincoln-Sudbury, 1:43.63; 3. Tyler Bosma, St. John’s Prep, 1:44.04; 4. Nicola Hensch, Newton South, 1:44.44; 5. John Cha, Watertown, 1:44.46.

200 IM — 1. Nathan Coleman, Bishop Feehan, 1:51.1; 2. Jake Thomas, St. John’s Prep, 1:54.28; 3. Quinn Schwab, Westford, 1:54.98; 4. Nathaniel Murray, Chelmsford, 1:56.58; 5. Erik Watka, Bishop Feehan, 1:56.95.

50 freestyle — 1. Daniel McLaughlin, Haverhill, 0:21.15; 2. Zachary Halsey, Lincoln-Sudbury, 0:21.27; 3. Jason Chiappinelli, Needham, 0:21.6; 4. Cyrus Tavakol, Concord-Carlisle, 0:21.82; 5. Ethan Olivo, St. John’s Prep, 0:21.94.

Diving — 1. Pietro Rozzo, Needham, 526.800 points; 2. Carter Randall, St. John’s Prep, 473.550; 3. Joel Picard, St. John’s Prep, 459.350; 4. Vann Hotchkiss, Needham, 456.300; 5. Jeremiah Small, Jr., Westford, 437.550.

100 butterfly — 1. Aaron Fowler, Brookline, 0:52.02; 2. Zachary Halsey, Lincoln-Sudbury, 0:52.06; 3. Melson Arquillano, Milford, 0:52.9; 4. Cyrus Tavakol, Concord-Carlisle, 0:53.04; 5. Ryan Connors, Attleboro, 0:53.12.

100 freestyle — 1. Liam Mitchell, Belmont, 0:46.43; 2. Nolan Schlessman, Lincoln-Sudbury, 0:46.77; 3. Connor Quirbach, Chelmsford, 0:47.42; 4. Jason Chiappinelli, Needham, 0:47.46; 5. Samuel King, Acton-Boxborough, 0:48.03.

500 freestyle — 1. Ryan Shute, Bishop Feehan, 4:37.82; 2. Tyler Bosma, St. John’s Prep, 4:38.49; 3. Henry Campbell, Andover, 4:44.69; 4. John Cha, Watertown, 4:44.93; 5. Teddy Batmaca, St. John’s Prep, 4:45.77.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Lincoln-Sudbury, 1:26.81; 2. St. John’s Prep, 1:29.07; 3. Westford, 1:29.26; 4. Needham, 1:29.68; 5. Chelmsford, 1:30.26.

100 backstroke — 1. Nathan Coleman, Bishop Feehan, 0:51.52; 2. Daniel McLaughlin, Haverhill, 0:51.56; 3. Nicola Hensch, Newton South, 0:51.78; 4. Quinn Schwab, Westford, 0:52.57; 5. Matvey Ivanor, Lexington, 0:53.54.

100 breaststroke — 1. Jake Thomas, St. John’s Prep, 0:57.68; 2. Liam Mitchell, Belmont, 0:58.32; 3. Alex Yun, BC High, 0:59.47; 4. Daniel Chan, Newton South, 0:59.86; 5. Andrew Wong, St. John’s Prep, 1:00.22.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Lincoln-Sudbury, 3:11.93; 2. Westford, 3:13.39; 3. Chelmsford, 3:15.76; 4. Concord-Carlisle, 3:17.1; 5. St. John’s Prep, 3:17.43.

Team results — 1. St. John’s Prep, 266; 2. Westford, 197; 3. Lincoln-Sudbury, 169; 3. Bishop Feehan, 169; 5. Concord-Carlisle, 158; 6. Newton South, 143; 7. Needham, 135; 8. Chelmsford, 127; 9. Andover, 108; 10. Brookline, 92.