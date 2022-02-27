In Boston, prayers and pleas for peace in Ukraine

Hymns filled the sanctuary and incense hung in the air as people kneeled, prayed, or bowed their heads in silence. Nalysnyk, speaking in the Ukrainian language, delivered a sermon calling for both peace and action.

At Christ the King Ukrainian Church in Jamaica Plain, more than 100 worshipers gathered for a morning liturgy offered for the peace and protection of Ukraine by the Rev. Yaroslav Nalysnyk, the pastor.

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensified Sunday, Boston’s Ukrainian community filled churches to pray for peace and demonstrated at the Public Garden and State House to denounce the invasion into their homeland.

Archpriest Yaroslav Nalysnyk lays his hand on the head of 5-year-old Yarema Lisowsky before serving Communion to his father, Petro Lisowsky, of Wellesley on Sunday. Nalysnyk celebrates Mass in Christ the King Ukrainian Catholic Church. The congregation is praying for Ukraine, which is being attacked by Russia. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

“We have to pray but we have to act,” he said in an interview after the 10 a.m. service. “Show the world we’re united with our brothers and sisters in Ukraine, we’re with them in spirit and our desire to offer them tangible help.”

As Ukrainians in Boston and elsewhere abroad prayed for peace, Russian President Vladimir Putin escalated tensions over the war, ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday in response to the new round of sanctions from leading NATO powers, which he called “aggressive statements” and “unfriendly” to Russia.

Amid the worrying development, the office of Ukraine’s president said a delegation would meet with Russian officials as Moscow’s troops drew closer to Kyiv.

Prayers for a peaceful resolution were shared by other Christian churches in Massachusetts. On Friday, Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston issued a blog post entitled, “Praying for Ukraine,” expressing solidarity for its people.

O’Malley said he was pleased that the pope had visited the Russian Embassy inside the Vatican and made “a personal appeal for an end to the conflict.”

The Orthodox Church in America last week issued a statement calling on Putin to end military operations in Ukraine, a sentiment echoed in a small Salem church on Sunday.

At St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, the Rev. Theophan Whitfield said he tried to offer hope to parishioners, some of whom come from Russia, Ukraine, and Moldova. Others have friends and family in Ukraine.

“No one I know is in favor of this war,” he said after Sunday’s morning service. “Whether they are from Russia or from Ukraine, the feeling is unanimously in favor” of Ukraine and sympathy for those suffering violence.

In Jamaica Plain, many who gathered on a bright winter morning regularly attend the Ukrainian Catholic church. But Yakov Glauberman, 74, who is Jewish, traveled from his home in Swampscott to show solidarity for his fellow Ukrainians.

“I come here, because I know it’s more important [to] care [for] Ukrainian people,” said Glauberman, who moved to the United States in 1955. He choked up when speaking of a daughter who lives there, saying he is “very worried” for her safety.

Taras Bugryn of Stoughton said his 82-year-old mother is in Kyiv, too old to flee the capital targeted by Russian troops. Through tears, he said he is “shaken every day” by the sirens, explosions, and other horrors of war his mother has witnessed.

Petro Lisowsky, who wore a KN95 mask with the Ukrainian flag on it, brought his 5-year-old son, Yarema, to the service. An accounting professor at Boston University, Lisowsky said strict economic sanctions imposed by the United States and other countries were “very positive developments” toward punishing Russia.

After the service, many gathered in the church kitchen to share Ukrainian food. Several drew posters, protesting the war, and set off to join thousands gathered for a demonstration downtown.

A sea of blue and yellow flags filled Boylston and Newbury streets, temporarily snarling afternoon traffic and drawing the attention of passersby. Demonstrators marched from the Public Garden to the State House, where for more than an hour, the group chanted “Free Ukraine” and “Stop the War.”

In support of Ukraine, people march down Newbury Street before a rally in front of the State House on Sunday. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

“It’s important for us to make as many people here as possible see our posters and our flags and hear our chants,” said Diana Zlotnikova, 22, a Northeastern University student who organized the demonstration.

“We don’t want anyone to turn their attention away. It’s not a conflict, it’s a war that no one wants,” Zlotnikova, who grew up in Kyiv, said in an interview. “Russian people don’t want the war. Ukrainian people don’t want the war. We want peace, and we are asking for help.”

Inna Brezhneve, 35, said the war raging in Ukraine is all too familiar for her family who still live there. Her brother, a young father who serves in the Ukrainian Army, saw first-hand Russian military action, including the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

“He has been in the army for many, many years, and the other day he told me on the phone that for the first time in his life he is scared,” said Brezhneve, who moved to the United States from the eastern city of Dnipro. “He said, ‘I’m not scared for myself, because I’m a soldier and I prepared for this. I’m scared for my family and for my kids because we don’t know where we’re going to wake up tomorrow.’”

With family still in Ukraine, Hryhoriy “Greg” Zhoba, now of West Roxbury, chants during the rally in front of the State House on Sunday. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Sergey Kostenko, a Cambridge resident, said he has two grandmothers in Kharkiv, a city on Ukraine’s eastern border with Russia that is under constant shelling and bombing. He was born and raised there, he said, and has several other family members in the country as well.

He hoped the demonstration in Boston would serve as a signal of hope for people in Ukraine.

“My cousin, I message her and I can feel her pain. She says she has never been this scared,” said Kostenko, who was wrapped in a Ukrainian flag. “So I’m trying to take videos of the rallies and send them to friends and family there so they know they are not alone. That the world cares about what’s happening.”

For most of the afternoon, pro-Ukraine chants echoed through the streets. But for a brief moment they fell silent, as one of the lead organizers video-chatted with a Ukrainian solider on the front lines.

As the call ended, the crowd erupted in a chant once again: “Slava Ukrayini!” Glory to Ukraine.

