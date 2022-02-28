Aoife O’Donovan’s fulfilling long-distance relationship with ‘Age of Apathy’

That was a first for the singer and songwriter, who performs Wednesday at the Sinclair in Cambridge. On her previous two LPs, the Newton native would gather with her band and a producer in a recording studio and knock out the record. This time, starting in the fall of 2020, O’Donovan recorded her guitar and vocals in a studio near the home she and her family had recently moved to in Orlando, then sent sound files to producer Joe Henry in Maine. Henry pieced together contributions from his longtime collaborators Jay Bellerose on drums and David Piltch on bass, along with vocal tracks from Allison Russell and Madison Cunningham.

“He would Zoom into some sessions, we would talk very frequently over the phone and via e-mail and text, and we wrote some songs together,” O’Donovan says of her collaboration with Henry, whom she first met in 2015. “It was a really cool process.”

The result is an album at once like and unlike her others. “Age of Apathy” is unmistakably O’Donovan’s music, featuring her distinctive airy vocals on songs rooted in the folk sound she first began developing 20 years ago as part of the band Crooked Still. Yet the 11 songs on “Age of Apathy” are more subtly expansive and exploratory than her earlier work, largely because of how she made the album.

“When you’re in a studio with musicians and you’re the bandleader, you just have more control, because you can say, ‘Stop, let’s try that again, maybe don’t do that. Maybe try this,’ ” says O’Donovan, a 2003 graduate of the New England Conservatory of Music. “But when you’re sending out your sort of bare-bones demos to luminaries like Jay Bellerose and David Piltch, you’re just sort of trusting that they’re going to do what they’re going to do, and it’s going to be great.”

That’s not to say O’Donovan loved every idea the first time she heard it. Sometimes she had to sit with the songs for a bit after Henry sent them back to her.

“I have really strong immediate reactions, in all aspects of my life,” she says. “But I think that on this record, it was really great to have that aspect of my personality challenged, where I would hear something and I’d think initially, ‘Nope, I don’t like that,’ or ‘Try it again.’ But I would have to listen to it a couple of times. I couldn’t just say the first thing that popped into my head, and what I came to every single time was, this is actually amazing.”

She laughs, and continues, “It was a really good lesson to have learned at 39 years old.”

Working remotely wasn’t the only way O’Donovan challenged herself with “Age of Apathy.” The album is also her first to have a singular visual aesthetic, thanks to the Miami photographer Omar Cruz. He shot images for the album cover and liner notes in Miami, and later directed videos for two of the songs, “Passengers” and “Phoenix,” in Joshua Tree National Park in California.

“I’m not one of those musicians who is also good at visual stuff. I’m actually horrible at it,” O’Donovan says. “Omar is a true artist, and he had such a vision for how he wanted it to look.”

O’Donovan gave herself over to Cruz’s vision. She drove from Orlando to Miami with her husband for a photo shoot, stopping at a department store on the way to pick up some outfits that Cruz had suggested, even though the styles and colors weren’t her usual look. They started in Cruz’s studio and ended up on a wooded trail in a huge park around dusk, where Cruz took the photo that ended up on the album cover: O’Donovan in a bold black-striped pink skirt and top, surrounded by greenery in the gloaming.

“When he got that shot, I was just like, OK, I think I actually saw this vision in my head while I was writing some of these songs,” O’Donovan says.

Aoife O'Donovan's "Age of Apathy," with a cover photo by Omar Cruz. Omar Cruz

“It was so much fun,” says Cruz, who has worked with musicians including Celia Cruz, Ricky Martin, Juanes, and Marc Anthony. “I was clear in my head that I needed to capture her as an artist, not as a product of the music business. And that’s what she is, you know, she’s a great songwriter, and I love her lyrics.”

Though O’Donovan toured a fair amount in 2021, including several performances in Massachusetts, coming back to the Sinclair holds special significance. For one thing, her parents live around the corner (her father, Brian O’Donovan, is host of GBH’s “A Celtic Sojourn”), and O’Donovan has spent a lot of time making music in Boston over the years. For another, the last time she played the Cambridge club was in December 2019, during a three-night stint with Crooked Still.

“It was really one of the last shows we did before the pandemic,” she said. “It will be wild to head back.”

AOIFE O’DONOVAN

With Yasmin Williams. At the Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge, March 2, at 8 p.m. Tickets $30, $35. 617-547-5200, www.sinclaircambridge.com