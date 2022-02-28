Chicks announce 2022 tour with a stop in Mass. on July 5

The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, have announced a 2022 tour with shows all over the country, including a date in Massachusetts.
The Xfinity Center in Mansfield will host the Grammy winning country act on July 5. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and will feature artist Patty Griffin. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, with pre-sale tickets available starting Tuesday.
The Chicks Tour will kick off on June 14 in St. Louis, and make stops in Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Salt Lake City. The tour wraps up in Washington on Aug. 13.
