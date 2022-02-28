Chicks announce 2022 tour with a stop in Mass. on July 5

The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, have announced a 2022 tour with shows all over the country, including a date in Massachusetts.

The Xfinity Center in Mansfield will host the Grammy winning country act on July 5. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and will feature artist Patty Griffin. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, with pre-sale tickets available starting Tuesday.