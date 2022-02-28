Cirque du Soleil bringing its ice show ‘Crystal’ to Amherst and Boston

Cirque du Soleil announced Monday that it is bringing its ice show “Crystal” to Amherst and Boston later this spring. Sidelined by the pandemic, the Montreal-based company hasn’t toured in two years.

Cirque describes the all-ages show as “a journey into a whimsical frozen playground where ice skating of all kinds mingles with acrobatics and aerial feats.”

“Crystal” will arrive at the Mullins Center in Amherst May 19-22 for six shows and at Boston’s Agganis Arena June 1-12 for 15 shows.