Neil Diamond sells entire song catalog to Universal Music Group

By Cagan Koc Bloomberg,Updated February 28, 2022, 10 minutes ago
Neil Diamond.Brad Barket

Universal Music Group’s publishing division bought Neil Diamond’s song catalog and the rights to all recordings from his career, in its latest music rights acquisition.

Universal didn’t disclose the value of the deal, which follows a similar acquisition of Sting songs earlier this month. The company purchased Bob Dylan’s entire song catalog in 2020 in a pact worth more than $300 million.

The agreement comprises all recordings from the New York-born musician’s career, including 110 unreleased tracks, an unreleased album and archival videos, Universal said on Monday.

Universal will also record and release Diamond’s future music, should he decide to return to the studio. Diamond, 81, has sold more than 130 million albums with hit songs including “Sweet Caroline” and “I’m A Believer.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

