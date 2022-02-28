Shows about fraud and scams are enticing viewers

Folks, we appear to have an obsession. Or at least a trend in TV themes suggests that there may be some interest among viewers these days about a particular topic: Fraudsters, scammers, cons, call them what you will.
A number of recent and upcoming fact-based series focus on frauds, some from the business world, who abuse people’s trust, who are greedy for power and, of course, money, and who are charismatic enough to fool some of the smartest and most successful among us.
It does seem, more than ever, as though we’re constantly at risk of being scammed — by fake e-mails looking for access to our bank accounts, by media outlets hawking lies to dominate the attention economy, by tech companies abusing access to our information, and, yes, by politicians who’ll say anything provocative to win our votes and our donations. We got trouble right here in River City, as reflected in these shows:
- Netflix’s “Inventing Anna,” which premiered earlier this month, is a portrait of rabid ambition, with Julia Garner as the strangely accented Anna Sorokin, who passed herself off as a wealthy heiress named Anna Delvey. From Shonda Rhimes, it details how she got Manhattan power brokers to invest in her, as she tried to cheat her way to a kind of American Dream.
- Netflix’s “The Tinder Swindler,” a British true-crime documentary released in early February, is about the Israeli conman Simon Leviev, who seduced women he met on the Tinder dating app and tricked them into giving him money.
- The just-premiered “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber,” Sundays on Showtime, gives us an exploitive and morally bankrupt CEO. Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as Uber’s Travis Kalanick, who misled Uber riders, misused their information, and broke the law gleefully, in the throes of a god complex.
- This Thursday on Hulu, “The Dropout” joins the list. Amanda Seyfried stars as Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced and convicted CEO of Theranos. She promoted a service that could run tests on a single drop of blood — a service that did not exist.
- “WeCrashed,” due March 18 on Apple TV+, will chronicle the rise and fall of WeWork founder Adam Neumann (played by Jared Leto). Anne Hathaway and America Ferrera costar.
- I’ll tack the haunting “Severance” onto this list. The just-premiered Apple TV+ series is a fictional story about a mysterious corporation that exploits workers — including Adam Scott’s grieving husband — by splitting them into two separate selves, a work self and a home self.
