This week’s TV: Biden’s first State of the Union, the Lakers in the ‘80s, and our obsession with frauds

A number of recent and upcoming fact-based series focus on frauds, some from the business world, who abuse people’s trust, who are greedy for power and, of course, money, and who are charismatic enough to fool some of the smartest and most successful among us.

Folks, we appear to have an obsession. Or at least a trend in TV themes suggests that there may be some interest among viewers these days about a particular topic: Fraudsters, scammers, cons, call them what you will.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Feb. 28-March 6.

It does seem, more than ever, as though we’re constantly at risk of being scammed — by fake emails looking for access to our bank accounts, by media outlets hawking lies to dominate the attention economy, by tech companies abusing access to our information, and, yes, by politicians who’ll say anything provocative to win our votes and our donations. We got trouble right here in River City, as reflected in these shows:

Netflix’s “Inventing Anna,” which premiered earlier this month, is a portrait of rabid ambition, with Julia Garner as the strangely accented Anna Sorokin, who passed herself off as a wealthy heiress named Anna Delvey. From Shonda Rhimes, it details how she got Manhattan power brokers to invest in her, as she tried to cheat her way to a kind of American Dream.

Netflix’s “The Tinder Swindler,” a British true-crime documentary released in early February, is about the Israeli conman Simon Leviev, who seduced women he met on the Tinder dating app and tricked them into giving him money.

The just-premiered “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber,” Sundays on Showtime, gives us an exploitive and morally bankrupt CEO. Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as Uber’s Travis Kalanick, who misled Uber riders, misused their information, and broke the law gleefully, in the throes of a god complex.

This Thursday on Hulu, “The Dropout” joins the list. Amanda Seyfried stars as Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced and convicted CEO of Theranos. She promoted a service that could run tests on a single drop of blood — a service that did not exist.

“WeCrashed,” due March 18 on Apple TV+, will chronicle the rise and fall of WeWork founder Adam Neumann (played by Jared Leto). Anne Hathaway and America Ferrera costar.

I’ll tack the haunting “Severance” onto this list. The just-premiered Apple TV+ series is a fictional story about a mysterious corporation that exploits workers — including Adam Scott’s grieving husband — by splitting them into two separate selves, a work self and a home self.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. President Biden will deliver his first State of the Union speech before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday at 9 p.m., all over the “dial.” It comes in the middle of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, so the focus may veer away from domestic issues. For the first time in US history, there will be two women seated behind the president, Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Jamie Dornan in HBO Max's "The Tourist." ian routledge

2. Jamie Dornan, the guy from “The Fall” and “Belfast” (oh, and the “Fifty Shades” movies), stars in this six-part thriller. Called “The Tourist,” it’s about a British man who is in an accident in the Australian outback and can’t remember who he is. Various figures from his past are pursuing him, but he doesn’t know why. Danielle Macdonald, from “Unbelievable,” costars as a low-level cop who is compelled by his story. It premieres Thursday on HBO Max.

3. I was not a fan of Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos,” which was more about Sorkin and his interests than it was about being the Ricardos. It also featured an odd performance by Nicole Kidman, who did not evoke Lucille Ball for me. Now comes “Lucy and Desi,” which sounds a lot better. It’s a documentary about the couple’s history, their groundbreaking show, and their rocky marriage. Available Friday on Amazon, “Lucy and Desi” is directed by Amy Poehler and features interviews with Lucie Arnaz Luckinbill, Norman Lear, Desi Arnaz Jr., Carol Burnett, and Bette Midler.

4. Alert, Toni Collette fans. She’s starring in another Netflix show, after “Unbelievable” and “Wanderlust.” This one is called “Pieces of Her,” and it premieres Friday. Based on the novel by Karin Slaughter, it’s about a woman (Collette) in small-town Georgia whose dark past begins to emerge as her daughter (Bella Heathcote) pokes around. The eight-parter also features Terry O’Quinn.

Pamela Adlon in "Better Things," which returns for its final season Monday on FX. Suzanne Tenner/Associated Press

5. A pair of most excellent shows return this week. The final, 10-episode season of “Better Things” premieres Monday at 10 p.m. on FX. Pamela Adlon’s lovely portrait of single motherhood has been a gift, and I’m pleased she is ending it while it’s still good. Guests this season include Lena Waithe, Ron Cephas Jones, Casey Wilson, Angela Kinsey, and Lennon Parham. Meanwhile, season three of “My Brilliant Friend” premieres Monday at 10 p.m. on HBO. The sharp, memorable adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan novels is one of TV’s underrated beauties, as it takes us through a complex life-long friendship between two women. Don’t be afraid of the subtitles. They don’t bite.

6. On Sunday at 9 p.m., HBO is premiering Adam McKay’s 10-episode series “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” about the 1980s glory days of LA’s NBA champs. It’s adapted from Jeff Pearlman’s book “Showtime,” but yeah, HBO is not going to feature a series whose title is the same as one of its competitors. The large cast includes John C. Reilly as team owner Jerry Buss, Jason Clarke as GM Jerry West, Tracy Letts, Adrien Brody, and Jason Segel as head coaches Jack McKinney, Pat Riley, and Paul Westhead, respectively, Gaby Hoffman as arena manager Claire Rothman, and Julianne Nicholson as Cranny McKinney.

7. At first, I thought this was a satire. But no, HBO’s two-part “The Larry David Story,” which premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m., is a straight-up documentary about the guy behind “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Now 74, the famously misanthropic David talks to director Larry Charles about his personal and professional highs and lows.

8. I suppose it can’t be worse than “Tiger King.” The eight-episode miniseries “Joe. Vs. Carole” takes us deep into the battle between big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin and Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel. John Cameron Mitchell and Kate McKinnon star as the titular pair, so I’m assuming there is comedy afoot. Based on the podcast “Joe Exotic,” the show premieres Thursday on Peacock. Kyle MacLachlan and Dean Winters costar.

From left: Leslie Jones, Nathan Foad, and Rhys Darby in "Our Flag Means Death." Aaron Epstein

9. Avast ye! On Thursday, HBO Max is premiering a comedy about pirates in the early 1700s. Created by David Jenkins, it’s called “Our Flag Means Death,” and it features Taika Waititi (of “What We Do in the Shadows,” “Jojo Rabbit,” and “Flight of the Conchords”) as both a costar and a director. Rhys Darby stars as Stede Bonnet, a real Barbadian pirate known as “The Gentleman Pirate” because he had some wealth before he turned to the bad side. Rory Kinnear and Kristian Nairn (HODOR!) are in the main cast, and Leslie Jones, Nat Faxon, and Fred Armisen will recur.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Chappelle’s Home Team” Despite the controversies, Netflix is sticking with Dave Chappelle, who introduces comics in this new series. Netflix, Monday

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.