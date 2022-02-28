Gas prices soar in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts has soared 8 cents in the past week as the war in Ukraine drives up the price of crude oil on the international market, which in turn is felt at the pump in the United States, AAA Northeast said Monday. Drivers in Massachusetts are spending an average of $3.62 per gallon now, 24 cents higher than one month ago and 98 cents more than one year ago. The Massachusetts average price is a penny higher than the national average. Crude oil spiked briefly to more than $100 per barrel before settling back into the mid-$90s. “Russia’s invasion and the responding escalating series of financial sanctions by the US and its allies have given the global oil market the jitters,” an AAA spokesperson said in a statement. “Like the US stock market, the oil market responds poorly to volatility. It’s an explosive situation, and a grim reminder that events on the far side of the globe can have a ripple effect for American consumers.”

Advertisement

ENERGY

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

Shell leaving joint ventures with Russia over Ukraine invasion

(Bloomberg) — Shell is exiting its joint ventures in Russia, including a massive LNG facility, as the invasion of Ukraine changes the rules of engagement between Western companies and Moscow. Shell, whose decision follows a similar move by BP on Sunday, said it would take an impairment as a result of the move. It’s ending partnerships with Gazprom, including the Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility, as well as its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which Germany put on ice earlier this month. “Our decision to exit is one we take with conviction,” CEO Ben van Beurden said. “We cannot — and we will not — stand by.”

MEDIA

Colbert producer to head CNN

Advertisement

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Licht, most recently Stephen Colbert’s top producer at CBS, was appointed Monday as the new head of CNN, where he’s expected to take over in May. Licht’s expected appointment to replace Jeff Zucker as chief of CNN was widely reported over the weekend. Before moving into late-night TV, Licht was the chief executive behind the “CBS This Morning” news program and “Morning Joe” on MSNBC. The appointment was made by David Zaslav, Discovery CEO, who is expected to take over the merged company when Discovery’s acquisition of CNN parent WarnerMedia is approved this spring.

BANKING

TD Bank buying regional bank to expand in Southern US

(Associated Press) — Toronto-Dominion Bank is buying regional bank First Horizon in a $13.4 billion all-cash deal, its biggest ever, hoping to broaden its footprint in the Southeastern United States. The deal would create one of the top six banks in the United States, the companies said Monday, with approximately $614 billion in assets and a network of 1,560 locations serving over 10.7 million US customers across 22 states. In addition to its home state of Tennessee, First Horizon operates in Louisiana, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. It also has important footholds in major Southern urban centers like Atlanta, Dallas, and Houston. TD, based in Toronto, said it is committed to maintaining First Horizon’s banking locations with no planned branch closures.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter to label links from state-supported Russian outlets

(Bloomberg) — Twitter will begin labeling all links from state-backed Russian outlets shared on its platform, the latest attempt from social networks to distance themselves from pro-Russian media since the Ukraine invasion began. Previously, Twitter had applied these label only to accounts linked to national governments, such as RT and Sputnik. The “overwhelming majority” of content from state-backed Russian media — more than 45,000 tweets a day — is being tweeted by individuals, not media accounts, Twitter said Monday in a statement. Twitter said it would be applying a similar policy to state-backed media outlets from other countries “in the coming weeks.” On Friday, Twitter paused all advertising in Russia and Ukraine. Major social networks, including Facebook and YouTube, are facing growing criticism from US and European officials for letting pro-Russia media spread online.

Advertisement

TELEMEDICINE

Alexa, get me a doctor who can help with my headache

(Associated Press) — If there is no doctor in the house, Amazon’s Alexa will soon be able to summon one. Amazon and telemedicine provider Teladoc Health are starting a voice-activated virtual care program that lets customers get medical help without picking up their phones. The service, for health issues that aren’t emergencies, will be available around the clock on Amazon’s Echo devices. Customers can tell the voice assistant Alexa that they want to talk to a doctor, and that will prompt a call back on the device from a Teladoc physician. The program, announced Monday, marks Amazon’s latest expansion into health care and another push by the retail giant into a form of care that grew rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

WORKPLACE

Remote work will continue, studies find, in a bad sign for downtowns

(Bloomberg) — The pandemic-era shift to remote work will likely be more persistent than anticipated, hitting the finances of US cities that are banking on commuters to get back to the office post-pandemic. Two recent studies point to the long-lasting impact of work from home. About 75 percent of the increase in telework over the course of the COVID-19 crisis will likely stick, according to a paper from researchers at Arizona State University, Virginia Commonwealth University, and the Dallas Federal Reserve. Twice as many workers will be 100 percent remote as before the pandemic, and 1 in every 5 workdays will be from home, the economists predict. The analysis, based on novel survey data, found that work-from-home rose for every major demographic group and industry, but was especially sharp among highly educated workers. The persisting loss of commuters will hit municipalities that rely on these employees for revenue — from sales tax on their lunches to tax on wages earned in the city and parking fees, according to separate research by the Pew Charitable Trusts. Cities have been bracing for this in their five-year budgets. Philadelphia, for instance, assumed a permanent loss of 15 percent of the non-resident wage tax base in its projections, according to an analysis by the Philadelphia Office of the Controller last July.

REAL ESTATE

Owners of medical office buildings to merge

Advertisement

(Bloomberg) — Healthcare Realty Trust is buying Healthcare Trust of America, bringing together two of the largest medical-office building owners in a transaction with an enterprise value of about $17.6 billion. Healthcare Realty’s management team will lead the combined company, with Todd Meredith as chief executive officer and Kris Douglas as chief financial officer. The new company will operate with the Healthcare Realty name and be based in Nashville. “We believe all shareholders will benefit from the company’s expanded national footprint from HR’s Seattle portfolio to HTA’s Boston portfolio,” Meredith said in the statement. The combined real estate investment trust will have 727 properties totaling 44 million square feet and own the largest portfolio of properties on or adjacent to hospital campuses, according to the statement.