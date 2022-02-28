Here’s how 20-plus local companies are planning to go back to the office

A survey of more than 20 local companies shows that many firms will take a hybrid approach, asking employees to be in the office a few days a week. Return dates range from this week through May.

In the coming weeks, many large employers in the Boston area plan to reopen their offices after nearly two years of having employees work from home during the pandemic.

Companies like Wellington Management, TJX Cos., and Wayfair defined how many days a week people should be in the office, while others said their reopening plans are voluntary. Many other firms, such as Fidelity Investments and MassMutual, are open on a voluntary basis, but have not announced formal return dates.

Akamai Technologies

Coming into the office has been optional for Akamai workers since November. Employees have the option to work remotely until May 1, when the Cambridge company will launch a new hybrid work program.

BJ’s Wholesale Club

In mid-March, the Westborough grocery chain’s corporate employees will return to the office two days a week and spend the other three days working from home.

CVS Health

Employees will return to the Woonsocket, R.I., company’s corporate offices March 15, with most spending two to three days a week there.

Dell Technologies

Dell plans to reopen its offices in Hopkinton and several other towns on March 7, and employees must be vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID testing. Depending on their role, employees may be given the option to continue working remotely.

Devoted Health

The Waltham-based health tech company plans to continue working remotely. Since its more than 1,000 employees are spread across 43 states, a spokesperson said Devoted sees “little need to set targets for ‘return to office’ requirements.”

Eastern Bank

About 40 percent of the Boston-based bank’s employees work in-person at bank branches and insurance offices. The rest, who used to work in corporate and administrative offices, can continue working from home.

Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments reopened its Boston office Feb. 22 after pausing its voluntary return-to-office program in December due to concerns about the Omicron variant. The firm hasn’t set any required return date.

HubSpot

Employees at the Cambridge marketing-tech company can choose where they work. In a recent report, HubSpot found that of its nearly 6,000 employees, 39 percent chose to work from home, 18 percent chose to be primarily in the office, and 43 percent chose a hybrid schedule.

IDG

Starting in April, Needham-based IDG’s employees can test out different working patterns — fully remote, fully in-person, or hybrid — for five months during an experimental period.

John Hancock

The life insurer opened its Back Bay office on Feb. 22 on a voluntary basis for fully vaccinated employees. The company has said employees will get 30 days of notice before a more formal return-to-office plan goes into effect.

Klaviyo

Following a brief closure in December due to the Omicron variant, the Boston tech company will reopen its office Feb. 28 on a voluntary basis, at 50 percent capacity. Following that, the company plans to welcome more employees back in April, with fewer in-office restrictions.

Liberty Mutual

A spokesperson said the Boston company is “currently targeting a return to office sometime in April” and is planning to allow for in-person, remote, and hybrid work arrangements.

MassMutual

Employees can continue to work from Springfield-based MassMutual’s offices on a voluntary basis.

Mintz

The law firm, whose biggest office is in Boston, expects employees will return to the office roughly three days a week starting April 4.

Point32Health

The return-to-office date for Canton-based Point32Health (the combined Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care) is set for the end of March. It will involve a mix of remote, in-person, and hybrid work schedules.

Putnam Investments

Starting March 14, employees will be encouraged to come into the office one to two days a week on a voluntary basis. The Boston firm’s hybrid work policy will officially begin April 25.

SimpliSafe

Employees of this Boston security-tech provider remain free to coordinate with their teams about the best days to go in; some will go in a couple times a week, while others may only go in a couple times a quarter. The company is on track to move into a new Boston headquarters this fall that will be double the size of its current home.

State Street

The Boston financial services firm’s hybrid work schedule began on Feb. 28, a resumption of a program that started last fall but was interrupted by Omicron. Protocols include masking when not sitting at a desk, social distancing, and providing proof of full vaccination and a booster dose. Hybrid schedules will be dictated by employees’ teams and managers’ expectations.

TJX Companies

On March 1, employees will return to the Framingham retail giant’s corporate and regional offices on a hybrid schedule, with two days in the office and three days at home.

Toast

When restaurant tech firm Toast reopens its Fenway headquarters to employees March 14, most will be able to decide how often (or if they want) to return in-person.

Wayfair

Wayfair is asking employees to return to the office three days a week at the beginning of April. All employees in the Boston headquarters will be required to be vaccinated, take part in on-site pool testing, and adhere to a masking requirement.

Wellington Management

The Boston company’s North American offices will transition to a hybrid work model on March 14. Employees will work from the offices three days a week and from home two days a week. Although days will not be specified, people who work on the same teams are expected to overlap.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8 and on Instagram @anissagardizy.journalism. Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.