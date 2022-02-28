Nurses union wins vote to remain at Saint Vincent Hospital

Nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester have voted overwhelmingly in favor of keeping their labor union.
The decision is a victory for the Massachusetts Nurses Association, which held a historic nine-month strike at Saint Vincent last year.
A group of nurses who oppose the union and the strike petitioned the National Labor Relations Board to hold a decertification vote, and ballots were counted Monday afternoon.
“The honor and integrity of our union is strong, as the Saint Vincent nurses have reaffirmed our right to maintain a powerful voice in our advocacy for our patients and our work life,” Marlena Pellegrino, a nurse and co-chair of the bargaining unit, said in a statement. “We now look forward to working with all our colleagues to truly begin the healing process and to build a positive future for Saint Vincent Hospital.”
Hospital officials did not challenge the results of the vote.
“Saint Vincent Hospital respects the decision of its nurses to continue to be represented by the MNA,” a spokesman said in a statement. “Saint Vincent holds its nurses in the highest esteem and remains committed retaining and attracting high quality nursing talent.”
