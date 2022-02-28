Russia’s Ukraine invasion clouds US economic outlook, top Biden aide says

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine places extra uncertainty into the outlook for the U.S. economy, one of President Joe Biden’s top economic advisors said Monday, though sanctions appear to be working.

“I would say that this has definitely clouded the outlook,” Council of Economic Advisers Chair Cecilia Rouse said at an event hosted by Politico. “It does look like our economic sanctions have been very effective.”

Rouse pointed to the Bank of Russia, the country’s central bank, more than doubling its interest rates early Monday to 20% from 9.5%. The Biden administration early Monday banned Americans and companies from doing business with the Bank of Russia, the Russian National Wealth Fund and the Ministry of Finance.