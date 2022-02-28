US Treasury Department announces new sanctions targeting Russian central bank

MOSCOW (AP) — The US Treasury Department on Monday announced new sanctions targeting the Russian central bank and state investment funds in the latest hard-hitting retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

The move was described as the most “significant action” that Treasury has taken against an economy of Russia’s size, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters on the sanctions on the condition of anonymity.

Biden administration officials said Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Japan, European Union and others will join the US in targeting the Russian central bank.